Rico Verhoeven Makes Official Move to Overturn Oleksandr Usyk Loss

Rico Verhoeven is officially appealing his controversial loss to Oleksandr Usyk.

Verhoeven was a sizeable underdog in his second career professional boxing bout against Usyk, but shocked the world and won most of the early rounds before fatigue caught up with him in the final frames. Seconds after the fight's lone knockdown, Usyk convinced referee Mark Lyson to stop the fight in the final second of the 11th round.

Fans were already upset with the stoppage, believing that Verhoeven was still responding and intelligently defending himself. The controversy grew deeper when many realized that Lyson actually stepped in a second after the bell sounded.

Verhoeven, who was respectful of the stoppage in the immediate aftermath, changed his tone in the locker room upon finding out that it came after the bell. The Dutchman hinted at appealing the official result on fight night and confirmed that his team sent in the paperwork on their way to the airport the next morning.

"Official protest has been filed on our way to the airport," Verhoeven wrote on Instagram. "Rules only matter if they are applied when it matters most."

Rico Verhoeven confirming his appeal on Instagram | Rico Verhoeven Instagram

Verhoeven's team also appears to be angling for an immediate rematch with Usyk, despite ringside officials bringing WBC interim heavyweight champion Agit Kabayel into the ring after the fight. However, the DAZN broadcast also picked up Turki Alalshikh telling both Usyk and Verhoeven that he wants a rematch in the near future.

Rico Verhoeven controversy throws wrench in Oleksandr Usyk's plan

Usyk might not have another opponent locked into his mind for his next fight, but the way his fight with Verhoeven went likely foils his upcoming plan. The 39-year-old clearly stated his intent to fight three more times, including the bout with Verhoeven, before retiring.

Oleksandr Usyk | Jon Durr-Imagn Images

The Verhoeven fight was supposed to be a showcase for Usyk to walk through the undisputed heavyweight kickboxing champion. Instead, with a rematch now well within the realm of possibility, Usyk is forced to either alter his three-fight plan or face only one other opponent before hanging it up.

The controversial result also alters everything that Alalshikh had planned for the final few fights of Usyk's career. His Excellency teased another super fight in Turkey in early 2027 for Usyk's next bout at the 'Glory in Giza' press conference, but those plans could easily have been foiled by Verhoeven's heroic performance.

Usyk's activity has significantly waned in the twilight of his career, and an unexpectedly difficult fight will only further delay his return. Whether it is Kabayel, Verhoeven or another heavyweight next, 'The Cat' will not likely make his way back into the ring until 2027.