Rising Star Abdullah Mason to Feature on ESPN This Weekend
ESPN has announced that Abdullah Mason's eight-round bout against Luis Lebron will be featured on Saturday's televised main card.
The event, promoted by Bob Arum's Top Rank, will also showcase Shakur Stevenson facing Artem Harutyunyan for the WBC World Lightweight title in the main event. The entire card will be broadcast from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Additionally, O'Shaquie Foster will square off against Brazilian Robson Conceicao for the WBC World Super Featherweight title.
Abdullah Mason, the rising star from Cleveland, is one of boxing’s best prospects. This bout will mark only his second fight in the New York metropolitan area.
In May, Mason made his intentions for Lebron when he posted a video of a brutal street fight knockout between two middle aged men with the caption: "How I am coming in July 6th."
Mason currently has an impressive record of 13 wins, with eleven coming via knockout. His opponent, Luis Lebron from Puerto Rico, however has never been stopped. Lebron has held various Latino and regional titles throughout his career and is the more experienced of the two. Notably, Lebron is also currently on a two-fight winning streak and has his own world title ambitions.
Mason's most recent victory came by knockout, stopping Venezuelan boxer Ronal Ron with a fourth-round victory in April. Since signing with Top Rank in November 2021, Mason has continued his ascent in boxing's rankings and could reasonably be expected to fight for a regional or junior world title in his next outing though according to BoxRec he is already pencilled in to fight in August in Montreal.
Mason’s inclusion on a card headlined by Shakur Stevenson vs. Artem Harutyunyan is a significant boost for fans who will be watching from home. The broadcast is set to begin at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN, promising an evening of thrilling boxing action.