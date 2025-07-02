Boxing

Roy Jones Jr Reveals Deciding Factor In Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Superfight

Roy Jones Jr reflects on Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford.

Apratim Banerjee

Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford have completed three press conferences ahead of their September 13 showdown. The undisputed super middleweight title fight will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

It's arguably the biggest fights in recent memory and has been billed as Canelo's power vs Crawford's skills. That might not necessarily be the case as Canelo is extremely skilled and Crawford has 31 knockouts in 41 professional fights. Hence, both fighters can do it all.

Crawford, though, is stepping up two weight classes, meaning it will be interesting to see how he responds to Canelo's shots. Roy Jones Jr thinks that (whether Crawford can take Canelo's shots) will be the deciding factor in this fight and believes a hungry 'Bud' and Canelo will trade as the two will want to give fans the biggest and best fight. Breaking down the September 13 clash, he told Fight Hub TV:

I pay no attention to the pushing and shoving [in press conference]. I pay no attention to the weight factor. What I pay attention to is the skill level that both guys show in and out of the ring.

Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford
He added:

What I'm seeing is a hungry a Crawford. Crawford that has been looking for the opportunity for a long time, finally getting the opportunity and really ready to grab the opportunity.

Speaking of Canelo, he said:

With Canelo, I see a guy who's not necessarily hungry, but loves to entertain, loves to give us the big fights, always tries to give us the big fights, and finds a way to give us the big fights. Not going to always win, but he always tries to give it to us. If he shows up and does the exact ring thing, he can win the fight.

Roy Jones Jr further said:

It'll all be predicated upon how well Terence can take his punch. When you're as skillful as Terence Crawford is, weight doesn't really matter much. Only thing that matters with weight is can you take the punch.

Roy Jones Jr thinks Terence Crawford will be preparing for Canelo Alvarez by training with super middleweights and light heavyweights. Crawford must be confident in his ability to take Canelo's punch.

Apratim is an experienced sports journalist and has covered Football, Boxing, MMA, and more for the past five years. He has worked for Sports Illustrated, Sportskeeda, EssentiallySports, and other publications. Apratim is currently pursuing an MSc. in Sport Marketing at Loughborough University London.