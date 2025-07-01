New #1 Contender For Gervonta Davis Revealed Before Lamont Roach Rematch
While June 28, 2025, boxing fight that has made the most headlines is Jake "The Problem" Child earning a unanimous decision win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., it was Floyd "Kid Austin" Schofield that stole the show on that same card just a few hours before.
Schofield improved to 19-0 with a stunning first-round TKO of former super featherweight world champion Tevin Farmer in the first fight of Paul vs. Chavez Jr. main card. Schofield (who had to pull out of a fight with WBC lightweight Shakur Stevenson due to illness back in February, just a few days before the fight was supposed to take place) dropped Farmer several times before the referee ultimately waved the fight off.
Despite the backlash Schofield received for pulling out against Stevenson, this performance on Saturday reasserted him as a lightweight to be reckoned with. And in the bout's aftermath, Schofield called out Gervonta "Tank" Davis for a fight.
While Davis brushed this callout off with some harsh words directed at Schofield, it seems that he may not be able to avoid facing him in the boxing ring, given that Schofield was elevated to #1 in the WBA’s new updated rankings at lightweight. Therefore, he is now the top contender for Davis, which means Tank will ultimately have to fight him if he doesn't want to have his belt stripped.
Of course, Gervonta still has a rematch against Lamont Roach Jr. for later this summer, and Schofield becoming the new top contender in this division won't do anything to change that rematch taking place.
But so long as he beats Roach in that rematch, this might mean Davis has no choice but to face Schofield down the line if he wants to hold on to that belt.
There has been some speculation that Davis will want to avoid facing Schofield, given how great "Kid Austin" is and that Davis is typically selective in picking his opponents. Time will tell whether this is true.
The Latest Boxing News
Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr Undercard Results: Floyd Schofield Steals Show With Vicious Knockout
Teddy Atlas Admits Jake Paul Is 'Great' After Boxing Win
Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. Criticizes Son's Performance In Loss To Jake Paul
Jake Paul Promises Legal Action Against 'Pigs' Who Claim Fights Are Rigged