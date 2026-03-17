Ryan Garcia Says He Has One Option After Haney and Stevenson Ducking Claims

Despite all the fighters constantly calling him out, Ryan Garcia claims he only has one option on the table for his first defense of the WBC welterweight title.

Garcia had all the options in the world after beating Mario Barrios to win his first world title in February, and he set his sights on Shakur Stevenson, who was sitting ringside. Many also pushed for a lucrative rematch with Haney, which would now be a unification bout for the WBC and WBO titles.

However, Garcia claims the only option available to him now is Teofimo Lopez, whom Stevenson just beat in January.

"I don't have many options [besides Lopez]," Garcia said on a Kick stream with the streamer N3ON. "Devin Haney ducked me, Shakur just ducked me. So I got one option... But Teofimo, for him to come to 147 is gonna be hard for him. He said he's down."

Ryan Garcia has turned his attention to Teofimo Lopez 👀



Is this the fight to make next❓ pic.twitter.com/3pzIyX7alI — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) March 17, 2026

Lopez declared he would be moving up to welterweight immediately after losing the WBO and The Ring super lightweight titles to Stevenson. He did not provide a timeline for his return, but claimed he would be back in the ring sooner rather than later.

While Lopez might be a legitimate option for Garcia, his latest claim appears to be nothing but a negotiation tactic. The baseless accusations were immediately shut down by Haney and Stevenson.

Bill Haney and Shakur Stevenson reject Garcia's ducking claims

It did not take long for representatives of Stevenson and Haney to fire back at Garcia's ducking allegations. Stevenson was the first to respond and immediately called out 'King Ry,' saying he never received a contract.

"U sent me a contract? @RyanGarcia" Stevenson replied on X.

WBO and 'The Ring' super lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson | IMAGO / Torsten Helmke

Haney's father, Bill Haney, replied shortly after with a similar statement. Bill Haney seemingly suggested that his son would be open to a rematch with Garcia in September if they both underwent VADA drug testing.

"Stop the cap," Haney tweeted. "VADA. September. The rest is just noise."

Devin Haney has repeatedly called for the rematch under the stipulation that both fighters undergo rigorous VADA testing. Garcia tested positive for the banned substance Ostarine after his last fight with Haney, which turned a majority decision win into a no-contest and suspended him for a year.

Aside from Haney, Stevenson and Lopez, Garcia has a plethora of options on the table. The 27-year-old was also called out by IBF 154-pound champion Josh Kelly and the WBC's No. 1-ranked welterweight contender, Conor Benn.