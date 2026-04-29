Lou DiBella Slams Zuffa Boxing's Conor Benn as 'Fraud' and 'Cheater'

The number of Conor Benn detractors continues to grow, as another well-known figure in boxing is uninspired by his recent performances.

Following Benn’s unanimous decision win over Regis Prograis on April 11, many fighters and well-known people in boxing were uninspired by Benn’s performance. “The Destroyer” was largely expected to KO Prograis, who came into the fight with multiple injuries, before the bout went the distance.

Conor Benn (left) throwing a jab against Chris Eubank Jr. (right) | IMAGO / Action Plus

Lou DiBella, the former head of HBO Sports and a boxing promoter, made an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, where he voiced his thoughts on Benn.

“I sort of do think he (Conor Benn) is a fraud. He’s a pedestrian prizefighter with a famous lineage, and a cheater who got bigger by cheating.” Lou DiBella

“I think he has a following because he’s Nigel Benn’s kid, and I think he has a following in the UK where people look past his indiscretions and mediocrity," DiBella continued. "I think both of them are astounding. I think his mediocrity is astounding, and I think his indiscretions have been too. But people like me want to see him get his ass kicked.”

"I sort of do think [Conor Benn] is a fraud. He's a pedestrian prizefighter with a famous lineage, and a cheater, and frankly got bigger by cheating.



I think his mediocrity is astounding, and I think his indiscretions have been too... People like me, they wanna see him get his… pic.twitter.com/vpGU1J4yWD — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 28, 2026

DiBella was formerly the promoter of Prograis before the two mutually parted ways in 2020 after Prograis’ contract expired.

Lou DiBella Calls for Conor Benn’s Next Fight

Boxing Fans and media have been speculating about Conor Benn’s next fight. The star signed a multi-year deal with Zuffa Boxing after his fight with Prograis and is also the mandatory challenger for Ryan Garcia’s 147-pound WBC title.

Garcia and Benn have reportedly been in talks for a fight, with Garcia revealing on a recent Kick stream that the two could be headed for a clash in August.

“His name is Conor Benn, he’s from the UK,” Garcia said. “We’re going to eat that up. Conor is about to get blasted.”

Ryan Garcia said he’s fighting Conor Benn this August in Vegas 😳 pic.twitter.com/sB0wHIIXvo — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) April 16, 2026

Lou DiBella told Ariel Helwani that he would entertain a fight between Garcia and Benn, which at this point seems like the most likely outcome.

“I’ll buy Ryan Garcia and him, I’ll watch it. Because I’m hoping Ryan is going to knock him the hell out,” DiBella said. “He’s a very talented kid, and I think he’s more talented than Conor Benn.”

A fight between Benn and Garcia would be massive both in the United States and in the UK. Both fighters have major followings and are among the most popular fighters in the sport.