Lou DiBella Slams Zuffa Boxing's Conor Benn as 'Fraud' and 'Cheater'
The number of Conor Benn detractors continues to grow, as another well-known figure in boxing is uninspired by his recent performances.
Following Benn’s unanimous decision win over Regis Prograis on April 11, many fighters and well-known people in boxing were uninspired by Benn’s performance. “The Destroyer” was largely expected to KO Prograis, who came into the fight with multiple injuries, before the bout went the distance.
Lou DiBella, the former head of HBO Sports and a boxing promoter, made an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, where he voiced his thoughts on Benn.
“I sort of do think he (Conor Benn) is a fraud. He’s a pedestrian prizefighter with a famous lineage, and a cheater who got bigger by cheating.”Lou DiBella
“I think he has a following because he’s Nigel Benn’s kid, and I think he has a following in the UK where people look past his indiscretions and mediocrity," DiBella continued. "I think both of them are astounding. I think his mediocrity is astounding, and I think his indiscretions have been too. But people like me want to see him get his ass kicked.”
DiBella was formerly the promoter of Prograis before the two mutually parted ways in 2020 after Prograis’ contract expired.
Lou DiBella Calls for Conor Benn’s Next Fight
Boxing Fans and media have been speculating about Conor Benn’s next fight. The star signed a multi-year deal with Zuffa Boxing after his fight with Prograis and is also the mandatory challenger for Ryan Garcia’s 147-pound WBC title.
Garcia and Benn have reportedly been in talks for a fight, with Garcia revealing on a recent Kick stream that the two could be headed for a clash in August.
“His name is Conor Benn, he’s from the UK,” Garcia said. “We’re going to eat that up. Conor is about to get blasted.”
Lou DiBella told Ariel Helwani that he would entertain a fight between Garcia and Benn, which at this point seems like the most likely outcome.
“I’ll buy Ryan Garcia and him, I’ll watch it. Because I’m hoping Ryan is going to knock him the hell out,” DiBella said. “He’s a very talented kid, and I think he’s more talented than Conor Benn.”
A fight between Benn and Garcia would be massive both in the United States and in the UK. Both fighters have major followings and are among the most popular fighters in the sport.
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Tobias Linkin is a boxing journalist for KO On SI based in Phoenix, Arizona. He's an experienced writer with years of experience covering a variety of topics. Linkin has covered Arizona State basketball, with his work featured on Reuters, and has already contributed to Heavy.com, where he covers the Miami Heat. His work has also been featured on Field Level Media, uSports, AZPreps365 and others. Linkin attended Arizona State University with a Bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism. He grew up in Austin, where he developed an unhealthy love for Tex-Mex food.Follow linkin_toby