Ryan Garcia Says He Is Ready For Possible Jake Paul Match And Promises To Terminate Jake's Career
By Isaac Nyamungu
Ryan Garcia had the whole world on his shoulders at the beginning of this year after crushing Devin Haney. Nonetheless, after a huge drug testing scandal after the match, the 26-year-old was deferred for one year after testing positive for a banned drug called Ostarine, and his victory was overturned to a no-rematch. Garcia's New York State professional boxer license is suspended until April 20, 2025, but that's not stopping him from attempting to get into the ring.
'King Ryan' is resuming back in the ring on the 30th of December this year in an exhibition stint which will take place in Japan against a former kickboxing world champion, Rukiya Anpo. This match is not a professional game, which means it will not bear any relevance to Garcia's professional boxing record, and he is apparently ingoing this exhibition with his return to the professional sport in mind.
Garcia has largely wrestled in the lightweight (135 pounds) as well as super lightweight (140 pounds) categories, while on the other hand, Paul weighed in at 227 pounds ahead of his bout with Tyson. Garcia said he would be willing to contest at a weight disadvantage if the two agreed to a match. He quoted the June 2021 exposition match between Logan Paul (189.5 pounds) and Floyd Mayweather (155 pounds) as an example.
Following Jake Paul's unanimous verdict over Mike Tyson earlier this month, speculation instantly turned to Paul's next challenger. Ryan Garcia threw his hat into the ring and doubled-down on his callout Tuesday.
"It would be huge," said Garcia."I see it everywhere. Everywhere I go, people are asking me to fight Jake Paul. I've got to give the people what they want, that's what I'm used to doing," he added.
Moreover, Garcia said he wanted the clash as payback for Anpo "beating up" Manny Pacquiao. (Anpo, who was 28 at the time, participated in a July exhibition boxing match against Pacquiao, 45.)
"I saw this dude way bigger than Manny Pacquiao and way younger, just beating up — well, trying to beat up — on him," said. "Just throwing haymakers the whole fight and just being obnoxious in the ring. I was like, 'Oh my God, dude. If they give me a chance, I'll knock this dude out,” he continued.
Garcia noted that the same rationality applies to Paul, 27, who fought against Tyson, 58.
"He was trying to beat up on Uncle Mike (Tyson)," Garcia said. "Like I said, the same way I feel about Manny Pacquiao, the same way I feel about this," he said.
Garcia said should they have a bout, he has every intent of knocking Paul out.
"If Jake fights the way he fought with Mike, I genuinely believe I would knock him out within four (or) five rounds," Garcia said. "We said we would run it one day. He came to my gym a long time ago in Victorville, then he came to visit me with the Canelo (Alvarez) camp — this is before he boxed. So I kind of gave birth to his boxing career, so I'm here to end it. That's it," he asserted.