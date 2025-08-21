Shakur Stevenson Reveals How Terence Crawford Will "Surprise Everybody" In Canelo Alvarez Fight
Shakur Stevenson has made a surprise Terence Crawford revelation ahead of the Canelo Alvarez fight.
Many fans believe size difference will be a key factor in the September 13 contest. They think Canelo, the undisputed super middleweight champion, will be too powerful for Crawford. Fans also doubt the challenger to have enough power in his shots to hurt Canelo.
It's a genuinely interesting topic of debate with some fans believing that Crawford's best chance of winning is to use his footwork and movement. Stevenson has now broken that notion with a surprising take.
Shakur Stevenson speaks on Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford
Stevenson reckons fans will be surprised to see how well Crawford's power translates to the higher weight division. He told TMZ Sports in a recent interview:
"Bud is ready. Bud is always gonna be on top of his game. He's gonna come in there, sharp, fast, strong. I think that's the thing that's gonna surprise a lot of people in this fight, Bud's power carries up. It's not power that was just there for 147 or 140, his power carries up. I think that's the biggest thing that's gonna surprise everybody."
When asked if Crawford is slowed down because of the weight he put on, Stevenson said, "Ain't nothing slowed down. His 38 is like somebody's 30. It's just a different kind of thing with him. He doesn't drink, he doesn't smoke, he's very disciplined, he's always active everyday of his life. So, he's just not the normal athlete."
Shakur Stevenson claims Canelo Alvarez is different beast
Errol Spence Jr is one of the biggest wins of Crawford's career, who put on a masterclass in the undisputed welterweight title fight back in 2023. Stevenson, though, thinks Canelo is a different beast and dismissed any comparison with that fight.
"I don't think this is a Errol Spence kind of a fight because of the fact he is a lot bigger than Bud," said Stevenson. "He also got skills and [he's] fast, and he's strong. I think it's a big risk and a big fight. But if anybody could do it, it's 'Bud' Crawford."
"You know, I was taught that scared money doesn't make any money. So, real boxers and real fighters go in there and they're gonna drop their nuts. They aren't scared to lose. I gotta respect 'Bud' Crawford for what he is doing for the sport of boxing."
