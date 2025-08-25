Terence Crawford Roasted For Physical Appearance Reveal Before Canelo Alvarez Fight
There are now just 19 days until pound-for-pound greats Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford meet in the ring at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Not only is there a ton of money attached to this September 13 showdown for both parties, but each fighter has a chance to add an impressive chapter to what's already a remarkable resumé.
While both Canelo and Crawford have nothing left to prove and will both go down as two of the greatest boxers this modern generation has ever seen, a victory over the other would work wonders for each guy's legacy.
Both Crawford's and Canelo's skills in the ring are undeniable. However, the biggest talking point heading into this bout is how much Canelo's clear size advantage over Crawford is going to play a role. Every boxing fan knows that weight classes exist for a reason, and Crawford jumping up two weight divisions would be a bad sign if somebody aside from Crawford was making that jump.
Terence Crawford Gets Cooked by Boxing Fans for Appearance Before Canelo Fight
In order to negate this size difference as much as possible, the expectation was that Crawford was going to bulk up considerably before fighting Canelo, at least to the point where he can put size on while still keeping his patented speed and footwork inside the ring.
However, after Source of Boxing's X account posted a photo of Crawford shirtless on August 24 with the caption, "Terrence Crawford shape 20 days out from #CaneloCrawford 💪," Crawford has gotten a lot of flak from fans about seemingly not putting on much size throughout his camp.
"Those Canelo body shots are going to hurt," one fan wrote in a response.
Another fan wrote, "This dude needs to gain some weight asap. Oh boy I’m scared for him."
"He need some milk," noted a third.
Nobody can deny that Crawford looks great in the photo, and he and his training staff certainly know what they're doing more so than a bunch of social media trolls. Regardless, it will be interesting to see what Crawford ultimately weighs in at, compared to how much he weighs on fight night (if that information gets disclosed to the public).
Perhaps it's for the best that Crawford doesn't bulk up too much, as his speed and quickness is a clear advantage over Canelo at this point. But Canelo's size and power could pose real problems, no matter what Crawford weighs in at.
The Latest Boxing News