Terence Crawford’s Future Depends On Canelo Fight Decision
By Mohamed Bahaa
Terence Crawford, the four-division world champion just won another major event, further enhancing the reputation of his remarkable career. Nevertheless, the Omaha boxer, 36 years old, is currently giving his next move much thought. Crawford's ambitions remain undiminished with his clear victory over Israil Madrimov after renouncing his undisputed welterweight status. He wants to battle Saul "Canelo" Alvarez to step up even another weight division.
Crawford has been outspoken about his wish for this fight since he believes it is the only one able to strengthen his already great legacy. However, Canelo Alvarez has said that he will not make any discussions about Crawford until following his September 14 fight against Edgar Berlanga. Turki Al Sheikh of Riyadh Season made Crawford an offer to defend his super-welterweight belt against Vergil Ortiz in the meantime. Al Sheikh, however, thinks Crawford, sometimes known as "Bud," will decline as he is entirely focused on Canelo.
Brian McIntyre, known as "BoMac," Crawford's long-time coach, spoke about the possibility of Crawford quitting should he fail to land a fight with Alvarez. Although it's not clear-cut, McIntyre admitted Crawford gives retirement some thought. "He mentioned it a couple times. Just let the dust settle a little bit and just see where he at after a couple months go by. But he told me the same thing that he’s telling the world – ‘that’s the fight that I want, I want to put a stamp on my legacy and I want to go out on top. "
McIntyre was also asked whether Crawford should be interested in any other possible matches should the Canelo match fall through. He answered with a firm attitude, “Not really. There’s nothing else left for Bud to prove. At 54 or going back down to 47, he accomplished everything that we set our eyes on. He wants that Canelo fight and I want him to have it too because not only will it solidify him as a fighter, it will solidify us as coaches when we get the job done.”
All focus will now be on whether a suitably profitable deal can be made to put the two champions into the ring together as the boxing world waits impatiently for the result of Canelo's bout with Berlanga. The choice might decide not only Crawford's next opponent but also his whole career's direction.