Terence Crawford’s Trainer Dismisses Potential Challenger As Not Ready
By Mohamed Bahaa
Many aspiring champions are aiming for fighting Terence Crawford, a name linked with excellence in the boxing scene. "Bud" Crawford has no shortage of potential opponents whether it's Teofimo Lopez thinking about a jump from super-lightweight, Vergil Ortiz preparing to step up to super-welterweight, or Jaron Ennis eyeing a move to 154 lbs.
Crawford's legacy has been defined as a four-weight world champion; his future decisions in opponent will help to define his career. Although a fight with Jaron "Boots" Ennis is much called for by fans, Crawford's team is not sure the 27-year-old Philadelphia native is up to the challenge.
Brian McIntyre, Crawford's long-time coach, spoke on Ennis during an interview. He said Ennis is a promising talent with a great future in the sport, appreciating his potential.
“He all right. He’s an all right kid. Him and Bozy, they all right people, you know. Can he fight? Yeah, he can fight. Is he gonna be at the pinnacle one day? I’m sure he will,” McIntyre said.
When asked whether Ennis was ready to challenge Terence Crawford, though, McIntyre's answer was clear-cut “No, he’s not ready for Terence. No. Hell no. He makes too many mistakes, man. He gets hit with too much stuff he shouldn’t get hit with. I understand he’s taking chances, but you gotta be smart in there, young fellow. If you get cracked with one of them with power on it, you gonna feel it and you ain’t gonna walk through that. That’s how I look at it,” McIntyre said.
Ennis and his father Bozy Ennis, who also acts as his trainer, are still confident in themselves despite McIntyre's opinion. With 29 KOs and an outstanding 32-0 record, the undefeated fighter has shown his willingness to move up in weight to challenge Crawford in the future. Ennis is currently concentrated on following Crawford's path to greatness by trying to unite the 147-pound division, hoping to prove McIntyre wrong when the time comes.