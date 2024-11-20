Tevin Farmer's Outburst: Why Zepeda Fought Without Drug Testing
By Miriam Onyango
Tevin Farmer, who lost to lightweight challenger William Zepeda via split decision in ten rounds last Saturday night in Riyadh, is upset that there was no drug test conducted. Zepeda (32-0, 27 KOs) and Farmer (33-7-1, 8 KOs) are unhappy and want to know why they weren't tested.
In a more one-sided battle than the scores the three judges gave him, the slim Zepeda looked and battled like he always does, landing almost 1000 punches. Zepeda scored 95-94 x 2, while Farmer scored 95-94. Farmer only won the fourth round, and I had Zepeda 9-1.
It's unclear if Farmer, the former IBF super featherweight champion, is attempting to cast doubt on Zepeda's victory by implying foul play or if he is genuinely worried about his defeat. Fans aren't showing much sympathy for Farmer on social media, with others ordering him to "stop crying." Farmer appears to be a prime example of the pitiful inability of a fighter to accept defeat.
Zepeda consistently throws more over 100 punches per round, and this fight was no exception. The production was too much for Farmer to handle, particularly the body shots that made him cling to himself like a barnacle to a ship's side. It was awful to see as Farmer barely let go long enough to get a shot before snatching Zepeda once more.
According to some, Farmer would have suffered more if he hadn't "hugged" Zepeda the entire night in an attempt to prevent him from passing unconscious. Because of Farmer's severe holding, some people question why Harvey Dock, the referee, didn't reprimand him. Farmer overreached himself by employing it as his primary defensive weapon, thus there ought to have been point deductions.
“Why wasn’t me and Zepeda drug tested ? I ask multiple times in the locker room before we fought. They said after the fight. And still no test. I’m just saying. Boxing is dirty. You never know. Thank you to all my supporters,” said Tevin Farmer on X.
“Every other championship fight on the card was drug tested. Why not me and Zepeda ? I have so many questions. I kept asking before the fight. They told me after the fight “oh we was short staffed” how ? It was only 6 fights on the card,” added Farmer.
“It’s automatic when fighting for a championship. And plus it’s in my contract,” continued Farmer.