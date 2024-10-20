Tommy Hearns Rallies For Trump
By Joseph Hammond
Tommy”The Hitman” Hearns has Kamala Harris in his sights. All - time great Tommy Hearns appeared at a rally today to support Donald J. Trump. The Republican Presidential hopeful, Trump who served as the 45th US President applauded Hearn and while inviting him to speak to the crowd heaped praises on Hearn and said that he was one of the greatest fighters of all time.
Hearns, the legendary American boxer who is renowned for being the first boxer to win world titles in five different weight classes made a surprise appearance at the rally in Detroit. The Republican presidential candidate Trump saw Hearns in the crowd and invited him on stage to a rousing welcome by the crowd.
“One of the greatest fighters of all time and man I tell you what, he was something special and thank you Tommy, and he looks great, doesn’t he,” said Trump while addressing the crowds.
“Hearing those nice words come from you man? It’s got to be real, it’s got to be real!” said Hearns who seemed surprised hearing those words from Trump.
Hearns is ranked 18 on The Ring's list of 100 greatest punchers of all time was inducted into The International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2012. Going full circle, Hearn began his professional boxing career in Detroit, Michigan.
“Myself I never thought I was a great fighter, I thought I did a pretty good job, but hearing those words come from you man? I am excited, I am very excited!” added Hearns to chants and cheers from the crowd calling his name.
Trump remarked that he had made substantial winnings betting on the boxer, who was involved in some of the best fights in history. The Hearns family is a permanent fixture on the Detroit sports scene with his mother Lois Hearns, being a well-known fight promoter.