Tyson Fury Ending Retirement To Headline Riyadh Season "Mega Event" In 2026

After years of speculation and languishing negotiations, Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua will finally meet in the ring.

The two former heavyweight champions have reportedly agreed to fight in 2026, with an exact date to be determined. The fight will be promoted by Turki Alalshikh's Riyadh Season, according to Ring Magazine.

No further details of the bout agreement have been made public. Riyadh Season's involvement suggests the fight will be in Saudi Arabia, but the fighters' shared ties to England provide a strong reason to host the event in the United Kingdom.

The fight does not derail Joshua's massive upcoming matchup with Jake Paul on Dec. 19. Riyadh Season plans to have both fighters compete in separate bouts before facing each other under its banner, meaning 'AJ' could fight again in early 2026 before facing Fury.

Joshua's current double booking places even more pressure on him in the fight with Paul. Fury found himself in a similar situation when he fought Francis Ngannou while booked to face Oleksandr Usyk in an undisputed title fight the following month. He was forced to postpone the Usyk matchup after a tougher-than-expected win over Ngannou.

Both fighters are coming off a loss at the time of the announcement. Joshua suffered the second knockout loss of his career in an unsuccessful challenge against IBF heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois, three months before Fury dropped a unanimous decision in a rematch with Usyk.

Fury announced his retirement after his second loss to Usyk and initially claimed this one would stick. Yet, rumors of his potential return heated up late in 2025, leading to the 37-year-old officially announcing his return with an Instagram post on Dec. 7.

Heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua | IMAGO / PA Images

The matchup has been one that fans have longed for, with Fury and Joshua simultaneously dominating the heavyweight division for years. Multiple hurdles always got in the way, most notably Fury's alignment with Frank Warren and Queensberry Promotions, and Joshua's deal with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing.

Fury and Joshua do have several mutual opponents. Usyk has shared the ring with both fighters the most, going 2-0 over each.

The English champions have also both faced Ngannou, Otto Wallin, Wladimir Klitschko and Dillian Whyte. Joshua has pointed out that he has knocked out all their mutual opponents, while Fury has struggled with some.

Although neither currently holds a belt, the fight will still be one of the biggest of the year in 2026 if it comes to fruition. Fury and Joshua are easily two of the biggest pay-per-view draws in boxing of the last decade, and they maintained that status late in their careers.

