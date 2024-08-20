Troy Jones Climbs The Ranks: A Promising Future In British Light Heavyweight Boxing
By Mohamed Bahaa
On Saturday night, Britain's light heavyweight class welcomed a future star when Troy Jones won the English title handily over Leon Willing. Now with an 11-0 record and 6 KOs, Jones has constantly honed his craft under the direction of his trainer, Lee Beard, and is starting to see the results.
From Birmingham, England, 26-year-old Jones took his time adjusting to the professional ranks but has always worked hard, kept active, and polished his abilities. His tenacity paid off when he grabbed the chance to challenge a reputable opponent and establish himself among the top 175-pound division.
“It was a great feeling, but it wasn’t anything that I didn’t expect to happen,” Jones reflected. “Me and Lee put a lot of good, hard work in. It was a great feeling but not a shock to the system. I knew I was coming back with it.”
Resilient by nature, Jones' opponent Leon Willings has held his own against Olympic silver medallist Ben Whittaker in the past. But Jones outmaneuvered Willings on Saturday night to display his developing maturity and strategic approach. Jones kept control and won unanimously by avoiding falling into Willings' rhythm.
“He’s better than his record says,” Jones acknowledged. “He’s tricky to land clean on and pin down, to be honest, but I think I did it well. I got comfortable. I got my rhythm and got my range.”
For Jones and his trainer Lee Beard, this triumph represents a major turning point. Trainer Beard is from Manchester with a reputation for technical accuracy, Beard has given Jones a greater awareness of the game. Jones attributes his development from a naturally aggressive fighter into a more refined, technically competent boxer to Beard.
“I think it suited me right away, to be honest,” Jones said of Beard’s training style. “He opened my mind to the art of fighting. I love Lee’s style. I think he’s a fantastic coach and I can’t thank him enough for what he’s done for me.”
Looking ahead, Jones is not rushing to decide his next action. Having the English title now in his hands, he knows the many difficulties he will face in Britain's competitive light heavyweight division. Right now, his emphasis still is on strategic development and ongoing improvement.
“I’m definitely ready, but I’ll just listen to the team around me, and when they say to step on, we’ll step on. I’m happy to keep progressing,” Jones said.
Jones is ready to meet whatever obstacles arises as he keeps climbing the ranks, confident in the foundation he’s built and the support of his dedicated team.