Turki Alalshikh Breaks His Silence: Admits ‘Usyk Is One Of The Greatest Boxers Of This Generation’
By Isaac Nyamungu
Eventually, when the dust settles and the grass grows, Tyson Fury reflects on his life in boxing. He has to come to terms with a second consecutive defeat to Oleksandr Usyk. The Brit may do a self-evaluation on his role in a competition that changed heavyweight fighting.
Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk brought the best out of each other in an exciting 24 astonishing rounds in Riyadh, with their previous first bout in May giving birth for a replay.
However, Tyson Fury’s undertaking to avenge his only professional loss ended in humiliating disappointment as he lost again on a unanimous points verdict to unified heavyweight titlist Oleksandr Usyk in Riyadh over the weekend.
Another typical encounter between the well-suited competitors ended with Usyk retentive of his WBC, WBA and WBO titles by finishing 116-112 ahead on all three judges’ scorecards, with a disappointed Fury storming out of the fight.
Their second fight was one that Fury claims he emerged victorious, yet the judges saw it contrarily with Usyk awarded a unanimous verdict win.
Finally, after a few days since the event occurred, Saudi Boxing chief, His Excellency Turki Alalshikh has broken his silence on the Saturday’s Riyadh episode.
“I needed time to realize what happened last night and I will speak from my heart as a fan not as a person from Riyadh Season team,” Alalshikh began to explain in his statement posted on X account.
“In the fight between Usyk and Tyson, I counted that Usyk had 4 rounds more… that doesn’t mean Tyson was performing badly, no, he gave us everything but let’s be honest Usyk is one of the greatest boxers of this generation and he’s proved it with big names,” he said in an X post.
“Tyson has a part in my heart and he is one of the important reasons that boxing is still keeping its legacy… Usyk told me he is ready to do any fight in the future… about Tyson, I am waiting after he rests and takes time (with) his decision and I will understand if he retires,” he continued.
“Usyk told me he is ready to do any fight in the future, we agreed he rest for now and nothing before the result between Dubois and Parker … and about Tyson I am waiting after he rest and take time his decision and I will understand if he retires if not I will be glad to do fights with him,” said Turki.
“I am planning to do Ring Magazine card in London and USA to promote the magazine and u could watch it when u subscribe to the magazine… I say it’s personal because i own it my self as Turki and its not related to Riyadh season. I hope you enjoyed last night event and I am excited to the card in Feb. (The Fans are in my heart),” he concluded.