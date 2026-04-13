Two-Time Champion Regis Prograis Bows Out After Gritty Final Stand

Regis Prograis fought his last leg on Saturday night. Conor Benn is not a great inside fighter, and Prograis had his moments in the fight, to be sure. However, Prograis' injuries were the hidden factor in this fight.

“The rumors about me being hurt were true. I was terrified. I didn’t know if I was going to hold up,” he said in an interview with Chris Mannix. Prograis listed his right hand, eye, rib, and jaw as having been injured going into this fight. As recently as Friday, he considered pulling out.

Prograis didn’t blame his loss on the one thing most apparent to those watching -- his legs are just shot. He was facing a far larger opponent in Connor Benn, and his heart was never in question as he gamely fought back.

Regis Prograis | IMAGO / PA Image

Connor Benn (25-1, 14 KOs) took a wide decision (the scores were 98-92, 98-92, 98-92) over the two-time junior welterweight world champion in Prograis. After Benn was cut in the fourth round, he appeared content to let Prograis cruise.

Prograis final fight wasn’t in front of a crowd roaring his name, but it was one he silenced. It's hard to think of a more silent crowd of 60,000 than the one at Tottenham on Saturday night.

Prograis fought four times outside of the United States during his career: three times in the United Kingdom (all losses) and once in Dubai, where he stopped Tyrone McKenna in six.

His first international was the most consequential of these as he came very close to defeating Josh Taylor at the O2 Arena in London’s Docklands to become the first four-belt era. Prograis dropped a close majority decision to his Scottish foe. Had he prevailed on October 26, 2019, his boxing career may have looked very different.

Regis Prograis | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Boxers have a tough time staying away, and only time will tell if this is the case for Prograis as well. His rib and hand injuries are typical for a fighter his age – the eye injury less so.

Prograis would not have to look farther than the ringside this weekend for a case in point. Former heavyweight contender Derek Chisora made his own grand arrival to the Fury-Makhumdov event. Chisora wore a t-shirt that read “Retirement is for P---ies,” though it's unclear whether he is displaying his humor or actually coming out of retirement.

Like a horn fading into the humid night in his native New Orleans, Prograis fought with soul to the end and proved his "Rougarou" moniker.