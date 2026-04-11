Tyson Fury Ends Year-Long Retirement With Win Over Arslanbek Makhmudov, Challenges Anthony Joshua

Tyson Fury and Arslanbek Makhmudov shared the square circle on Saturday night as 'The Gypsy King' ended a year-long retirement.

Fury, 37, had announced his retirement from the sport of boxing just a matter of weeks after a second consecutive loss to Oleksandr Usyk in December 2024. Losing on the scorecards to the Ukrainian on both occasions, Fury lost his heavyweight crown, as well as unsuccessfully claiming it back.

Despite much discussion around a mega British affair between Fury and Anthony Joshua throughout 2025, the fight did not come to fruition. Joshua returned to the ring in December against Jake Paul with a knockout win, with Fury potentially being the next bout for 'AJ'.

Tyson Fury | IMAGO / PA Images

Makhmudov had his second consecutive fight in the UK after defeating Dave Allen in 2025 via points, but was unable to replicate his success against Fury.

Fury was able to improve his professional record to 35-2-1, as he defeated Makhmudov, who is now 21-3 in his career, via unanimous decision.

Tyson Fury earns points win over Arslanbek Makhmudov

The bout between the heavyweight contenders was scheduled for 12 rounds in London as Makhmudov started with intent.

THIS EXCHANGE BETWEEN TYSON FURY AND ARSLANBEK MAKHMUDOV.#FuryMakhmudov is LIVE on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/kwOC6YNtN0 — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) April 11, 2026

The Russians' lunging attacks were causing the English fighter some issues in the opening stages of the bout, as Fury took some time to shake off the cobwebs after 16 months out of the ring.

The 'Gypsy King' started to find more success from the third round on, as he landed some winding shots on the midsection of Makhmudov.

Visibly slowing throughout the fight, Makhmudov struggled with Fury's pace and speed as the fight progressed.

Round eight would see Fury cause Makhmudov trouble, as it appeared the British fighter stung his foe with a check hook and a clean uppercut.

The intensity increased in the final rounds of the fight as it appeared Fury was seeking a finish. However, Makhmudov was able to close the distance on a regular basis and engage in the clinch, making things difficult for the home fighter.

Anthony Joshua filming Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov on his phone 😂



⁰Taking notes? 📝#FuryMakhmudov is LIVE on Netflix pic.twitter.com/cPMbm22NTF — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) April 11, 2026

There was little significant output from 'The Lion' Makhmudov as the fight concluded, with the fighter looking visibly fatigued. However, the two fighters did go the distance at the Tottenham Hotpsur Stadium in London.

Fury won the bout via unanimous decision, as the judges scored the contest 120-108, 120-108, 119-109.

Anthony Joshua was welcomed into the ring by Fury after the conclusion of the fight, but 'AJ' declined, saying, "It's your night."

Then, Fury used his post-fight interview to publicly challenge Joshua for a bout. "I've been chasing you for the past 10 years... When you're ready, you come to me," AJ responded.

"Let's f---ing dance," Fury said.