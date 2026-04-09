Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua Could Take Place at 82,000 Seat European Stadium

Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua has been one of the most talked about fights in the 21st century that is yet to come to fruition.

The two former heavyweight champions have expressed their interest in squaring off with one another in the past, but they have yet to officially agree to compete.

Turki Alalshikh confirmed his interest in staging the fight in the second half of 2025, as the pair could finally meet in 2026.

Although 'The Gypsy King' and 'AJ' are two of the biggest stars in British sport today, it appears as if their blockbuster clash is not being targeted for a UK venue. Both Fury and Joshua have competed at London's Wembley Stadium, which has a capacity of 90,000. However, the venue for their proposed bout is being situated in a neighboring country.

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua could compete alongside Katie Taylor in Dublin, Ireland

Anthony Joshua during an August 9, 2023 press conference. | IMAGO / PPAUK

Misfits Pro promoter Kalle Sauerland caused a stir last weekend when he said he understood that Fury and Joshua were set to compete in Dublin. Speaking to IFL TV, the promoter said, "Fury vs AJ, done deal for apparently autumn in Dublin, fantastic. That's what I've heard, done for Dublin, I think, September or October."

The reveal came as a shock, as many expected Fury vs Joshua would take place in London's iconic Wembley Stadium. However, it seems as if Dublin's 82,000-seat stadium, Croke Park, could host the British heavyweights.

The venue is primarily used for Irish Gaelic sports, but has been used for concerts and other sporting events in the past.

Speaking to the BBC, Croke Park stadium chief executive Peter McKenna provided more context on the potential bout. As Katie Taylor has been vocal about having her retirement fight in the stadium, it appears as if Fury and Joshua could join the bill.

"The real hope is that we will get Tyson Fury here later on in the year. That would be such a world-billing event that we would be able to facilitate a Katie Taylor fight here."

IMAGO / Inpho Photography

"A lot of stars need to align. Katie's manager needs to agree, Katie's promoter needs to agree, and Tyson Fury's promoter needs to agree." Peter McKenna

McKenna added, "I am very confident that all three are coming to the sense that this is one of Ireland's greatest sporting athletes, and it would be such a 'wow' to have her here and for her to finish her career here."

Should Croke Park accommodate Taylor, Fury, and Joshua, it would be the first boxing event in the venue since 1972, when Muhammad Ali defeated Al Lewis.