Usyk Highlights Strong Contrast Between Joshua And Dubois Before Title Fight
By Mohamed Bahaa
Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois will be vying for the IBF World Heavyweight Title in just over a month. Both fighters have recovered from setbacks against the strong Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk, who had earlier claimed the unified titles from Joshua and subsequently defeated Dubois in his first heavyweight stoppage.
Dubois countered critics with hard-earned successes over Jarrell Miller and Filip Hrgovic, under close examination for his will following his loss to Usyk. After his demanding meetings with Usyk, Joshua, meantime, has been on a consistent winning run, surpassing opponents including Jermaine Franklin, Robert Helenius, Otto Wallin, and Francis Ngannou.
Usyk, who subsequently became the undisputed champion by beating Tyson Fury, talked highly of Joshua's mental development during an interview with Mail Sport Boxing. Emphasizing the great difference between the two combatants, he showed faith in Joshua's potential to defeat Dubois.
" He has improved a lot psychologically," Usyk said. Of course [he beats Daniel Dubois] ... It resembles Olympic champion and UK champion. Anthony works at a different level.
Dubois, the present IBF Champion who took over from Usyk, wants to leave his mark on September 21. Joshua, meantime, wants to restate his ranking among Britain's top fighters.
The winner of this fight will probably have a stake in the Usyk-Fury rematch set for December, with the possibility to challenge the winner in 2025 for the undisputed heavyweight belt, so ushering a fresh chapter in the history of the sport.
For the legacy they want to create as much as for the title, Joshua and Dubois both recognize the stakes are higher than they have ever been. This conflict gives one of them a chance to establish their position among the greats as the heavyweight class is always changing. Fans and analysts alike are excited as the battle gets closer to see if Joshua's experience and psychological fortitude can overcome Dubois' hunger and will to make a statement on the boxing world scene.