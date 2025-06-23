Max Kellerman Has a Sports Broadcasting Job Again
Nearly two years to the day of his 2023 layoff from ESPN, Max Kellerman has a sports broadcasting job again.
As relayed by Source of Boxing on X (formerly Twitter), the former host at the Worldwide Leader will be back on the mic this coming September as a part of the broadcast team for the super middleweight boxing match between Canelo Álvarez and Terence Crawford. The full card will air on Netflix on Sept. 13 from Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium.
Kellerman, while most known for his role as the co-host of First Take alongside Stephen A. Smith, actually broke into the sports media world at a young age as a boxing commentator. He's hosted numerous boxing programs across both HBO and ESPN, including Max on Boxing—which he started as a teenager on public access television.
It'll be good to see the 51-year-old Kellerman, both literally and figuratively, back in the ring later this year.