Usyk Sparring Partner Viktor Jurk’s Viral KO Raises Questions — And Shows Serious Power [Exclusive]

If you blinked, you missed it. Viktor Jurk's recent knockout quickly went viral in boxing circles because he stopped his opponent with a single punch – literally.

The German heavyweight, Viktor Jurk 14-0 (12 KOs), stopped Edwin Castillo 13-3 (8 KOs) with the very first punch of their fight on May 15, 2026, at the SAP Arena in Mannheim, Germany.

It made the rounds on social media, and in an exclusive interview with KO On SI, Jurk offered his take on the flash knockout heard around the world.

When a heavyweight lands one brutal shot and the opponent falls hard, it ends up on social media. The real question to ask is simply, was the opponent overmatched? Was it bad matchmaking? Something else entirely.

Jurk rejects that idea out of hand (though we have seen stranger things in boxing).

“I’m not the guy who pays someone,” Jurk said. “It’s just mypower.”

The German heavyweight said he expected danger coming back at him. Edwin Castillo had gone a couple of rounds with Nelson Hysa (24-0, with 22 KOs). Jurk described the “Albanian Eagle” as a heavy puncher.

Instead, Jurk landed a quick punch to end the fight.

“It was the right shot,” he said. “I saw that I caught him between the chin and the neck. When I land a huge punch like that, it’s over.”

In boxing, especially heavyweight boxing, one punch at the right time can change everything. The cameras used for the DAZN broadcast didn’t even capture it properly; it happened so fast.

It is a bit odd the way Castillo looked at the canvas before he looked at his opponent, but a careful replay of the clip reveals the potential reason for the KO.

Jurk had a sort of feint with his jab before throwing the right, and potentially, Castillo took that as a sign they were about to touch gloves. Also, Castillo had been stopped before, and in the history of boxing, this isn't the first time someone has been stopped by the first punch.

He is focused on that left hand and then Jurk lands the right.

Can Jurk revive boxing in Germany?

This may be Jurk’s first fight to get him attention in his native Germany on a major level. He’s 6’8, but isn’t just another NBA-sized heavyweight who is a promoter’s dream. He’s a matchmaker’s dream as well because the kid can fight.

Jurk was a sparring partner for both of Oleksander Usyk’s undisputed heavyweight title fights with Tyson Fury.

Usyk vs Fury | IMAGO / PA Images

Jurk wants more opponents, and only a decent match-up will see if he has legit power – with British boxer Dave Allen one fighter he is focusing on and a potential next step as he develops.