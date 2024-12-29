Vasiliy Lomachenko Is Now Weighing Options Of Hanging Up His Gloves From The Sport
By Isaac Nyamungu
The Ukrainian boxer Vasiliy Lomachenko, is weighing whether to pack and bid farewell from the sport, and has set himself a limit to make that conclusion.
Lomachenko has displayed brilliance in the sport and he is two-weight Olympic gold medallist. Besides, he is three-weight professional world titleholder. The boxer has given himself until after January 1 2025 to come up with the decision on whether to continue fighting or not.
Lomachenko is a legendary icon in the sport. He has shared the ropes with some top operators such as Teofimo Lopez as well as Devin Haney. He was last seen scoring a commanding victory over George Kambosos Jr in May of this year. “Loma” has since been in his native, war torn Ukraine, spending time with his family while at the same time contemplating on his future. His boxing future, he will take until after January 1 to make up his mind, having not stepped into the ring since May.
Lomachenko (18-3, 12 KOs), is a Ukrainian professional fighter. He has decorated the boxing arena with his excellent ring craft. He has been crowned a couple of world championships in three weight classes, from featherweight to lightweight, including the International Boxing Federation (IBF) lightweight title since May 2024. Previously he held unified and Ring magazine titles at lightweight.
The Ukrainian basks in glory as one of the most successful amateur boxers of all time. His amateur career saw him amass an incredible 396-1 fight record. In the professional ranks, the Ukrainian star has become a three-weight world champion. He has a record of 396 wins and 1 loss, with that defeat, he has retaliated twice. Further, he has competed in the featherweight and lightweight divisions, he won a silver medal at the 2007 World Championships, gold at the 2008 European
Championships, successive gold at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics, and repeated gold at the 2009 and 2011 World Championships.
Top Rank promoter Bob Arum who represents the boxer has disclosed the latest on Loma’s future.
“They told me that he was going back to Ukraine because he had to be with his kids who are in school and there was bombing outside and he didn’t feel he was in the position at that point to talk about a future fight.”
“But he promised that after the first of the year he would make a decision. So what that decision [will be?] I think it’s true that he didn’t know at that point what decision he would make,” said Arum in press interview.
Arum, Loma’s manager further says an MRI scan in the new year will help to determine his future and does not want to rush him into making a decision
“I don’t want to disturb him, I don’t want to rush him. He’s been terrific,” he said.