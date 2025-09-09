What Time Does The Canelo vs Crawford Fight Start?
Canelo Alvarez will put his undisputed super middleweight title on the line against Terence Crawford with the fight taking place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and will be broadcast on Netflix worldwide.
It's a massive showdown between two of boxing's best pound-for-pound superstars, and the world has been buzzing about the contest for a while. Fight week has finally arrived and here's when it will go down.
Canelo vs Crawford Time
Time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. ET (Main event ring walks approximately 11 p.m. ET)
Canelo vs Crawford will start at 9 p.m. ET / 6 Pp.m. PT with the main event ring walks taking place at approximately 11 p.m. ET. The undercard of the fight has been filled with up-and-coming talent with Turki Alalshikh wanting rising stars to grab the spotlight and make a name for themselves.
Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford undercard
- Callum Walsh vs Fernando Vargas Jr: Super welterweight
- Christian Mbilli vs Lester Martinez: Super middleweight
- Mohammed Alakel vs John Ornelas: Junior lightweight
Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford prelims
- Serhii Bohachuk vs Brandon Adams
- Ivan Dychko vs Jermaine Franklin Jr
- Reito Tsutsumi vs Javier Martinez
- Sultan Almohamed vs Martin Caraballo
- Steven Nelson vs Raiko Santana
Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford preview and prediction
The story of the fight is Crawford moving up two weight classes to take on Canelo. The Omaha, Nebraska native is undefeated with a 41-0-0 record, consisting of 31 KOs. Crawford, though, has never fought a puncher of Canelo's power.
Crawford is not one to back down from a scrap and puts himself in the danger zone to get his shots in. However, against Canelo, he needs to be careful in doing so. 'Bud' hs never been dropped in his career and is known for a solid chin, though.
Canelo is fighting in his natural weight class. He has clashed against Gennadiy Golovkin, Dmitry Bivol, and more in his career without ever been significantly rocked, meaning Crawford has a mountain to climb.
Crawford should do well early in the fight and might even land some shots against Canelo. However, if he can't hurt the Mexican, Canelo should start to take over as the fight progresses, eventually managing to earn a unanimous decision win.
Canelo hasn't earned a finish in four years, and against a smart fighter like Crawford, that might be a difficult task. That said, he could hurt Crawford during the fight with a clean shot.
Final prediction: Canelo Alvarez via unanimous decision
