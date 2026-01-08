The Three Biggest Fights of 2025

2025 was a year that gave us an unforgettable slate of fights.

From long-awaited grudge matches to era-defining championship bouts, boxing fans had plenty to debate and remember.

Here is a look at three of the biggest fights of 2025 — fights that were either true mega-events or will have long-lasting ramifications for the sport and its history.

Connor Benn vs. Chris Eubank Jr. I

Conor Benn (left) throwing a jab against Chris Eubank Jr. (right) | IMAGO / Action Plus

Connor Benn vs. Chris Eubank Jr. was decades in the making, so it makes sense this was the fight that sold out London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. That’s because this bout continued the famous feud between their fathers, both middleweight champions who defined an era of British boxing. Unlike those original fights, this modern clash attracted massive global attention across multiple markets.

It turned into a great fight, with Connor Benn going for a knockout early, applying heavy pressure and fast hands, only to fade as the fight wore on. Chris Eubank Jr. showed composure and experience, battling back down the stretch and taking control in the later rounds to secure the victory.

Dmitry Bivol vs. Artur Beterbiev II

Beterbiev and Bivol face-off for a final time | Lewis Watson

From a technical standpoint, this was the fight of the year. A rematch between the two best light heavyweights of their era, it showcased elite skills, tactics, and championship composure at the highest level of the sport.

Artur Beterbiev became the undisputed light heavyweight champion on October 12th, 2024, in Riyadh with a hard-fought victory over Dmitry Bivol. The rematch, held in February last year, was even better, as both fighters delivered arguably the best performances of their careers. It was a true contrast in styles executed at an exceptionally high level.

This fight is somewhat tainted by the fact that Dmitry Bivol has refused to give Beterbiev a quick rematch and appears to be trying to simply “age out” his nemesis — similar to the way Floyd Mayweather waited for Father Time to reduce the threat before facing Manny Pacquiao.

Terence Crawford vs. Canelo Alvarez

Terrence Crawford took Canelo's best shots and kept coming | IMAGO / Hoganphotos

Boxing purists can point to all sorts of other great fights this year, but this matchup between two world championship boxers on Netflix deserves a spot in the top three. More than almost any other fight in the last ten years (save Fury vs. Usyk), this bout rewrites the history of the entire era.

Crawford jumped two weight classes to make the fight, and let’s be honest — his bout at 154 lbs against Israil Madrimov was close, and at times, he didn’t look especially impressive. Against Canelo, however, he fought the fight of his life. His trainer, Brian "BoMac" McIntyre, also deserves significant credit for crafting the perfect game plan and execution.

With this win, Crawford proved he is not only the greatest fighter of this era but also that he deserves serious consideration among the top 100 fighters of all time.

