Why Bryant Jennings Says the Famous ‘Philly Style’ No Longer Exists [Exclusive]

Two-time heavyweight title challenger Bryant Jennings collides with Brandon Moore in a ten-round main event of Salita Promotions' "Big Time Boxing" series this Saturday, August 29, at Fox Theatre in Detroit.

Bryant Jennings is one of the last acolytes of the Philadelphia boxing scene, even if he says it doesn't exist. Jennings is hoping his fight against Brandon Moore will add to his storied career, or maybe earn him another world title shot.

At 41, Jennings understands the stakes. This is, as he puts it, a "win-or-go-home situation"—one final attempt to extend a career that took him from punching the clock at the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia to challenging for the heavyweight championship of the world.

"It's not necessarily the end goal, but I am definitely looking to extend my legacy. I would definitely love to fight for a heavyweight world title, but this fight is a win-or-go-home situation." Jennings told KO On SI.

Bernard Hopkins, Bennie Briscoe, Matthew Saad Muhammad, Dwight Muhammad Qawi, Joe Frazier, Jersey Joe Walcott, Danny Garcia, and Julian "J-Rock" Williams to name just a few. Today, the standout Philly fighter is certainly Jaron "Boots" Ennis.

1st face off before Brandon Moore and Bryant Jennings exchange heavy shots! 💥



Tune in Sat Aug 29 • Live on Wynn Records Network • From Fox Theatre Detroit at 7 PM ET pic.twitter.com/Qj1BC153iZ — Salita Promotions (@SalitaProm) August 28, 2026

The "Philly shell," made famous by Floyd Mayweather Jr., involves keeping your lead hand low across the body, with the rear hand (usually the right) tucked on the chin behind the lead shoulder—Philly boxing is more than a stance.

"I wouldn't say that a certain style defines Philly boxing anymore; maybe a demeanor or attitude or some other attribute you can't exactly put your finger on," Jennings said.

Jennings is probably right. But I am going to try. Philly boxing means being technically educated enough to outbox someone, but mean enough to beat the opponent in whatever manner it takes. It also includes unorthodox or blue-collar training methods.

The most famous fighter ever from Philadelphia is, of course, the entirely fictional Rocky Balboa of the Rocky films. In the original Rocky film, Stallone practiced hitting racks of beef—a real training method used by Joe Frazier as well.

The through line for fighters from Philadelphia is standing between rounds. Jaron “Boots” Ennis does it, but a lot of old-time Philadelphia fighters did it as well

Jennings steps into the ring tonight at age 41 on Wynn Records Network. He is now older than Wladimir Klitschko when they faced off in 2015. The Ukrainian heavyweight great was 39 at the time and in the twilight of his career.

Prior to taking up boxing in 2009, Jennings worked maintenance at the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, punching in at 7:30 a.m. It was a dream come true to fight for the heavyweight title.

“I don’t think anything went wrong that night with Klitschko. I think it was a good opportunity for me, I had only started boxing in 2009, and in 2015, to be in a position to face Klitschko was a great opportunity. If I hadn’t taken that opportunity, who knows if I would have got a chance to face him with the time remaining in his career.”

Jennings bounced back with another heavyweight title challenge against Luis Ortiz for the WBA title that same year, but again came up short.

After a disputed loss to Joe Joyce in 2019, Jennings walked away from the sport for 5 years. He told KO on SI that he learned a lot about himself in those five years. He returned to the sport refreshed in 2024.

Jennings has bad blood with fellow American contender Brandon Moore, and the two have traded barbs throughout the build-up. Their rivalry dates back to a training camp in Dubai, but Jennings does not make a habit of keeping in touch with former opponents. If he wins Saturday, Moore will probably be no exception.

Perhaps it’s a Philly thing.