Rolly Romero Sets Aside Friendship to Defend Title Against Teofimo Lopez

For the sake of money and championships, fighters enter the ring to assert their dominance. More often than not, they either don't know each other or share only a fleeting recognition from regional or amateur competitions.

However, when the opponent is not just an acquaintance but a close friend, the dynamic shifts, transforming the contest into something personal.

Rolly Romero claimed his second world title with a decision victory over Ryan Garcia in May 2025. For Romero, the decisive victory compelled the boxing world to take notice, and the dominant performance started to open doors for him.

Meanwhile, Teofimo Lopez looks to earn his sixth world championship. In January, he suffered a defeat against Shakur Stevenson, who took away his WBO light welterweight title. Lopez wants Romero's title, but the fight is more than a belt battle. It stands as a test of a friendship.

Teofimo Lopez | IMAGO / Hoganphotos

Teofimo Lopez the last person Rolly Romero wants to fight

When Romero started out and money was scarce, Lopez floated him $5,000 to provide a springboard before his career exploded. That gesture is something that the WBA welterweight champion doesn't forget. Lopez, who's two years older, never envisioned this fight would ever happen, but fate led them to this point.

"There were so many other fights I was trying to give to the fans, but Teofimo was the actual one who was not scared. He'll fight anybody. Same thing with me – I'll fight anybody. Did I pick Teofimo? No. The last thing I wanted to do was go fight my friend. He's my little brother. The enemy is my little brother and someone who I love very dearly. He was the last one on my list.

"A fight is a fight, and I like big fights. I'm a hometown hero. It's time to represent my city, and it happens to be against Lopez, who was the only one left."

To his credit, Romero and his representation attempted to land matchups against fighters like Conor Benn and Devin Haney. However, nothing materialized, and his longtime friend was looking for a fight.

Rolly Romero | IMAGO / Newscom World

High stakes for both fighters

For each fighter, the fight's importance cannot be overstated. Romero can improve his bargaining power and become a power player in the sport, and a win would place enough distance between himself and the knockout losses to Isaac Cruz and Gervonta Davis.

Similarly, a victory could erase a loss for Lopez: the one to Shakur Stevenson. Additionally, his promotional company and partnership with DAZN stand to gain a significant victory to leverage for future opportunities.

The outcome of the fight could impact their friendship. Then again, the bout could serve as a positive turning point for each. What we do know is that when the bell rings, each fighter will put the friendship aside.