Women's Boxing Titlist Claressa Shields Now Dares Jake Paul After Mike Tyson Match
By Isaac Nyamungu
Claressa Shields, expressed her desire to fight Jake Paul. The world boxing champion reiterated her stance that she could thrash Jake Paul in the ring. This affirmation comes despite Paul's latest win over boxing legend Mike Tyson.
Unconquered women's boxing superstar Claressa Shields is convinced that she could challenge Jake Paul in a boxing contest and Bellew wouldn’t put it past ‘Disney Boy’ Jake Paul to take her up on the opportunity of a bout.
Shields has not been a fan of Paul's for several years, and has a strong dislike for YouTube influencer cum boxer.
In an interview with Tony Bellew, Shields firmly articulated that she still believes Jake Paul does not have the necessary prerequisites to fight her in a professional boxing extravaganza.
“Potentially. I wouldn't put anything past him after seeing Mike in the ring. The only thing I'll give him credit for is, Mike was finished in that last round. And he let him survive. I've got to give him, I've got to give him his due respect for that. Fighting a woman, I don't think he'd do that, but then I can't put anything past him. He's a brilliant businessman. He's very good at what he does. He picks his mark and it works for him. Just stay away from the granddads,” said Shields.
Shields' declaration comes barely after Paul's win over Tyson, who at 58 years of age and after numerous years out of boxing, was not at his best.
In spite of the fact that Jake Paul has attained notoriety in boxing for fighting renowned icons, the Olympic champion stands firm in her belief that Paul is still a novice compared to elite fighters.
"He's no match for me," added Shields, who has demonstrated to be one of the finest female pugilists across the globe with a remarkable track record of triumphs.
Shields became the latest contenders to challenge Paul in the ring with her oozing confidence she could beat ‘The Problem Child’.
“I don’t think Jake Paul has the skills to get inside the ring with me,” said Shields. “Or any of the guys at 154 pounds and up who is ranked in the rankings. I’m not gonna lie to you. 1-10. I don't think he could pick a guy 1 to 10 in any of the rankings, any of the weight classes and beat them," she said.
However, Shields on a light note acknowledged the far-reaching contributions Jake Paul has had on boxing profession, which has had positive impacts.
Notwithstanding criticism about the quality of his rivals, the champion noted that Paul has done something positive for the sport by bringing more attention to boxing. "He's bringing more attention to the sport, and that's what you need," she said.