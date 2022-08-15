13 Gopher greats to be inducted into M Club Hall of Fame

Thirteen former star athletes at the University of Minnesota will be inducted into the Class of 2022 M Club Hall of Fame next month.

While the most recognizable names are those who played for the big money sports, like Ron Johnson in football, the late Clyde Turner in basketball and former men's hockey star Johnny Pohl, there are many others who shined in their specific sport who will be enshrined.

The following 13 former Minnesota athletes will be inducted on Sept. 16 during a ceremony at Williams Arena.

Brandon Eggum (Wrestling, 1997-00) – The three-time All-American from 1998-2000, two-time Big Ten champion at 184 pounds, 1999 NCAA Runner-up at 184 pounds, third-place finisher in 2000 and member of the 1999 Big Ten championship team has been at the helm of Gopher wrestling since 2016 and on staff for 22 years.

Veronica (Martin) Eriksson (Track & Field, 1991-94) – Eriksson is a 1993 NCAA Indoor champion in pole vault, three-time NCAA All-American, 1993 Big Ten champion, two-time NCAA Academic All-American and 2000 Olympian representing Sweden.

Paula Gentil (Volleyball, 2005-08) – The first three-time All-American in school history, four-time All-Big Ten selection, three-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, played in two NCAA Final Fours and was on the 2004 NCAA Final Four All-Tournament Team, finishing her career as the NCAA record holder in digs with 2,971.

Dave Haberle (Golf, 1968-71) – Haberle is a two-time All-American in 1970 and 1971, 1971 All-Big Ten, 1971 Big Ten champion (fifth in school history), Minnesota Golf Hall of Fame inductee, 1970 Minnesota State Golfer of the Year and State Open champion.

Jeff Hackler (Swimming, 2000-03) – Hackler is a 16-time All-American (third-most in school history), eight-time First Team All-American individually, 11-time Big Ten champion and member of two Big Ten Championship teams (2001 and 2002).

Ron Johnson (Football, 1998-01) – Johnson set school career records in receiving yards (2,989), receptions (198) and receiving touchdowns (31), was All-Big Ten First Team in 2000 and led Minnesota in receptions and receiving yards for three seasons.

Dana (Larson) Birk (Soccer, 1996-99) – Birk was the starting goalie for 1997 Big Ten championship team and four NCAA Tournament teams, was 1997 First Team All-Big Ten, and is the career record-holder for wins (48) and shutouts (27).

John Pohl (Men's Hockey, 1998-02) – He was a 2002 First Team All-American, captain of 2002 NCAA title team, one of only nine players in school history with 200 career points, a two-time team captain and 2002 All-WCHA First Team.

Terry Silkaitis (Swimming, 2002-05) – Silkaitis is a 23-time All-American and the most decorated swimmer in school history, a 10-time Big Ten champion, including five individual titles, the 2003 Big Ten Swimmer of the Year and a key member of three Big Ten championship teams.

Jillian (Tyler) Miller (Swimming, 2008-11) – Miller is an NCAA champion in the 100-meter breaststroke, won 13 All-America awards and was a seven-time NCAA finalist as an individual as well as a four-time Big Ten champion in the 100-meter breaststroke.

Clyde Turner (Basketball, 1971-73) – Turner was a First Team All-Big Ten selection in 1972 and member of the 1972 Big Ten championship team, Second Team All-Big Ten in 1973 and averaged a team-best 18.6 and 18.1 points per game in two seasons.

Jenny (Shaughnessy) Ferris (Swimming, 2006-09) – Ferris is a 12-time All-American, the 2009 Big Ten Swimmer of the Championships, an eight-time Big Ten champion who held six school records upon graduation, and a member of the 2008 Big Ten championship team.

Nora Sauska (Tennis, 2006-09) – Sauska is the only four-time First Team All-Big Ten singles player in school history and helped Minnesota to three NCAA Regional berths, the longest streak in school history, who also posted a 24-11 singles record as a junior, including 8-2 mark in Big Ten play.

You can view the hundreds of M Club inductees on the Gophers' website here.