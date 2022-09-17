5 things that stood out from the Gophers' win over Colorado

The Minnesota Golden Gophers improved to 3-0 with a 49-7 win over Colorado Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

It was a dominating win from start to finish for the Gophers, who could've won by a lot more had they kept their starters in the game for more than two and a half quarters. Either way, here are five things that stood out.

1. Mohamed Ibrahim in the Heisman conversation?

Ibraham played the opening offensive series of the second half before he was removed from the game. Had he played a full game, he very well could've blasted his way to 300+ rushing yards. Instead, the 24-year-old super senior had 23 carries for 202 yards and three touchdowns.

Anyone on social media Saturday likely noticed the Ibrahim Heisman talk. He's a long shot for sure, but after three games he is rolling with 464 yards and seven touchdowns.

2. Chris Autman-Bell injured

Autman-Bell, the No. 1 receiver on the team, suffered an apparent leg injury in the first half and didn't return to the game. He went into the injury tent and then was helped to the locker room at halftime by two members of the training staff, clearly unable to walk completely on his own.

An update on his condition should come from head coach P.J. Fleck in the coming days.

3. Dominant defense

The Gophers' defense laid down an early mark forcing a turnover on Colorado's first play and handing the ball back to their offense at the Colorado 11-yard line.

The defense forced four three-and-outs on the day and held Colorado to just over 200 yards of total offense, most of it coming against backups in the fourth quarter. The lone Colorado touchdown didn't come until the fourth quarter.

Minnesota has outscored its opponents 149-17 through three games.

4. Controlling possession

Minnesota opened the game with a nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drive before the defense stepped up and forced a turnover on Colorado's first play. That type of time of possession dominance would continue the rest of the game as the Gophers regularly put together long drives that took chunks off the clock en route to controlling the ball for 36 minutes, 7 seconds of the game.

9 plays, 75 yards - touchdown

2 plays, 11 yards - touchdown

9 plays, 53 yards - interception

8 plays, 57 yards - touchdown

3 plays, -1 yards - punt

8 plays, 91 yards - touchdown

8 plays, 53 yards - touchdown

10 plays, 60 yards - touchdown

6 plays, 67 yards - touchdown

11 plays, 39 yards - turnover on downs

The Gophers converted on 13 of 15 third downs while Colorado converted just 1 of 11.

5. Tanner Morgan continues to roll

Aside from his first interception of the year, Tanner Morgan is off to a hot start for the Gophers. He finished this one 11 of 16 for 157 yards and three touchdowns. For the season, he is 38 of 53 for 618 yards and four touchdowns.

It took Morgan five games to reach that man yards and touchdowns a season ago.

Up next: A mega matchup between the Gophers and No. 11 Michigan State in East Lansing next Saturday at 2: 30 p.m.