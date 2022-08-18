Big Ten leaving ESPN for mega deal with FOX, CBS, NBC, Peacock

After decades broadcasting Big Ten sporting events, ESPN is out and the Big Ten has struck a record TV deal with CBS, FOX, NBC and Peacock, all while staying relevant on Big Ten Network.

The new agreement begins July 2023, with the main feature from the deal include three nationally televised Big Ten games during the college football season, starting Saturdays with an 11 a.m. game on FOX, followed by a 2:30 p.m. kickoff on CBS and a prime time game on NBC.

CBS will televise seven football games in 2023 and up to 15 games per season beginning in 2024 until the contract expires 2029-30. Every CBS football and basketball, both men's and women's, will also stream on Paramount+.

NBC will air 14-16 games each season, with the prime time Saturday football games known as Big Ten Saturday Night. Those prime time games will also be streamed on Peacock.

Speaking of Peacock, the streaming service will cary exclusive coverage of eight football games and up to 47 men's basketball games and 30 women's basketball games.

Big Ten Network and FS1 will continue to carry games as they have in years past.

Specific schedules for each team have not been released.