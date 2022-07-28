Skip to main content
Elbow injury ends ex-Gopher Max Meyer's rookie season

The pitcher only made two starts since his call-up from the minors less than two weeks ago.
© Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Woodbury native Max Meyer will have Tommy John Surgery, effectively ending his rookie campaign with the Miami Marlins. 

Meyer left his second career MLB start in the first inning on Saturday with elbow discomfort and, after an MRI was completed, it showed that Meyer has a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. 

Marlins beat reporter Christina De Nicola made the announcement on Twitter.

The 23-year-old likely won't pitch in the 2023 season, as the typical recovery for a pitcher following Tommy John Surgery is between 12 and 18 months, with the maximum recovery time being two years.

Meyer made his MLB debut on July 16, allowing five earned runs on seven hits and one walk with five strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings. He also gave up two home runs against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Marlins lost the game, 10-0, with Meyer picking up his first and only loss of the season.

The former Gopher was called up to the big leagues less than two weeks ago.

Meyer has spent the last two seasons with Miami's Triple-A team in Jacksonville. In two years, he made 14 starts, going 3-5 while allowing 25 earned runs in 68 innings, compiling a 3.38 ERA. He also struck out 82 batters while allowing only 25 walks and 45 hits.

Meyer was the No. 3 pick in the 2020 MLB Draft. 

