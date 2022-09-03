Former Gophers track star Eric Walker killed in crash at 25

A former University of Minnesota track standout has died at the age of 25.

Gophers Track & Field on Saturday confirmed the death of Eric Walker. According to a GoFundMe, he had been fighting for his life in an ICU after being the "victim of a tragic car accident as a result of senseless and irresponsible driving."

The crash happened on Aug. 27, but no more details are provided regarding its location or circumstances.

Walker was a member of the Gopher Men's Track and Field team between 2016 and 2019, specializing in the 110m hurdles and 60m indoor hurdles, also competing at 100m and 200m.

He was also named to the Academic All-Big Ten every year he competed for the U of M, graduating with a 3.8 GPA.

A native of Chicago, Walker stayed in Minnesota after college, taking a job at the UnitedHealth Group, where he ascended to the role of renewal account executive.

"Eric Isaiah Walker is just 25 years old, but we will forever call him our Champion," the GoFundMe reads. "'Charming,' 'life-of-the-party,' 'funny,' and 'charismatic' are a few of the words Eric’s family and friends would use to describe him."

The fundraiser, which has received more than $33,000 in donations, notes that family and friends had traveled to Minnesota from all over the country to see Walker while he was in the ICU.