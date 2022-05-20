Gopher softball loses to Texas A&M in NCAA Tournament opener

The Minnesota Golden Gophers softball team dropped their opening game of the NCAA Tournament on Friday as Haley Lee and Grace Uribe drove in two runs each to lead the Texas A&M Aggies to a 5-1 victory.

The Gophers and Aggies exchanged runs in the second inning before the Texas A&M took the lead in the fourth. Lee's two-run single off Gophers starter Emily Leavitt put the Aggies ahead before Uribe delivered some insurance with a two-run homer in the sixth inning.

Natalie Denhartog collected two of Minnesota's four hits on the night but the duo of Mackinzy Herzog and Emiley Kennedy limited the Gophers to just one unearned run over seven innings to help the Aggies cruise to victory.

The loss puts Minnesota's season on the brink in the double-elimination Norman Regional.

The Gophers will face the loser of Friday night's game between Oklahoma and Prairie View A&M on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. and if they win, they will face the loser the game between Texas A&M and the Oklahoma/Prairie View A&M winner at 6 p.m. on Saturday night.