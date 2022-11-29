Gophers fall to Virginia Tech in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

The Virginia Tech Hokies controlled the glass and used a strong defensive performance to defeat the Minnesota Golden Gophers 67-57 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Monday night.

Virginia Tech enjoyed a 42-27 rebounding edge over the Gophers led by Justyn Mutts, who had nine rebounds to go with 16 points. With Sean Pedulla scoring a game-high 17 points, the Hokies jumped out to a 39-27 lead at halftime.

With the Hokies also holding a 13-8 advantage in second-chance points, it was a bad night for the Gophers to have a cold night on the floor.

Minnesota shot just over 36% on the night as Jamison Battle was held to six points and Dawson Garcia was held to five points. Ta'Lon Cooper (11 points, five assists, four steals) and Pharrel Payne (13 points, six rebounds) were the only two players in double figures as the Hokies cruised to victory despite missing top-50 freshman Rodney Rice.

The Gophers fall to 4-3 with the loss and host No. 5 Purdue on Sunday night.