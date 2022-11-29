Skip to main content
Gophers fall to Virginia Tech in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Gophers fall to Virginia Tech in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

The Gophers struggled on the glass in a loss to the Hokies 67-57.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Lee Luther Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

The Gophers struggled on the glass in a loss to the Hokies 67-57.

The Virginia Tech Hokies controlled the glass and used a strong defensive performance to defeat the Minnesota Golden Gophers 67-57 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Monday night.

Virginia Tech enjoyed a 42-27 rebounding edge over the Gophers led by Justyn Mutts, who had nine rebounds to go with 16 points. With Sean Pedulla scoring a game-high 17 points, the Hokies jumped out to a 39-27 lead at halftime.

With the Hokies also holding a 13-8 advantage in second-chance points, it was a bad night for the Gophers to have a cold night on the floor.

Minnesota shot just over 36% on the night as Jamison Battle was held to six points and Dawson Garcia was held to five points. Ta'Lon Cooper (11 points, five assists, four steals) and Pharrel Payne (13 points, six rebounds) were the only two players in double figures as the Hokies cruised to victory despite missing top-50 freshman Rodney Rice.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Gophers fall to 4-3 with the loss and host No. 5 Purdue on Sunday night.

Related Articles

Pharrel Payne
MN Gophers

Gophers fall to Virginia Tech in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

By Chris Schad
Markus Allen
MN Gophers

Wisconsin WR Markus Allen transfers to Gophers

By Joe Nelson
Joe Pohlad
MN Twins

Jim Pohlad steps back at Twins; nephew Joe taking over day-to-day operations

By Adam Uren
USATSI_19498169
MN Vikings

SKOL Searching: Should the Vikings blitz more?

By Paul Hodowanic of Purple Insider
Justin Jefferson
MN Vikings

Watch: Ranking Justin Jefferson's 10 best catches in 2022

By Joe Nelson
Andrew Booth Jr.
MN Vikings

Report: Andrew Booth Jr. needs knee surgery

By Joe Nelson
USATSI_19497666_168397563_lowres
MN Vikings

Vikings clinching scenarios and race for the No. 1 seed

By Joe Nelson
USATSI_19497889
MN Vikings

Brian Murphy: This is the Kirk Cousins the Vikings needed

By Brian Murphy of Purple Insider