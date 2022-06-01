Gophers great Marion Barber III found dead at 38

Former NFL running back Marion Barber was found dead at his apartment in Frisco, Texas on Wednesday, according to the Dallas Star-Telegram.

Frisco Police Department issued a statement to the Star-Telegram: “Frisco Police responded to a welfare concern at an apartment believed to be leased by Marion Barber. Frisco Police along with the Collin County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating an unattended death at the location.”

A cause of death is unknown.

Barber, who grew up playing at Wayzata High School in the Twin Cities, starred for the University of Minnesota from 2001-04, rushing for 3,276 yards and 35 touchdowns. He was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft.

© Bruce Kluckhohn-US Presswire

Barber played with the Cowboys until 2010 before finishing his career in 2011 with the Chicago Bears. He rushed for 4,780 yards and 53 touchdowns in seven NFL seasons and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2007.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic death of Marion Barber III," the Dallas Cowboys said in a statement. "Marion was an old-school, hard-nosed football player who ran with the will to win every down. He had a passion for the game and love for his coaches and teammates."

The Barber family is among the best to don football pads in Minnesota history. Marion's father, Marion Jr., and brother, Dominique, also played in the NFL. His youngest brother, Thomas, played linebacker for the Gophers from 2016-19.