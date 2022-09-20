Gophers have highest-graded Power Five players at 4 positions

How good is the Minnesota Gophers football team? Well, they're not ranked in the AP Top 25 but they boast some of the most impressive offensive and defensive numbers in the country. And what's more is that their skill position players are literally at the top of the Pro Football Focus charts.

According to PFF, quarterback Tanner Morgan, running back Mohamed Ibrahim, tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford and cornerback Terell Smith are the highest-graded players at their positions among all Power Five conference players.

Minnesota has played a soft schedule so far, but they've done what they were supposed to do by completing dominating, outscoring New Mexico State, Western Illinois and Colorado 149-17.

Morgan's 92.5 offensive grade is second in the nation but tops among Power Five quarterbacks, just ahead of Michigan's J.J. McCarthy (92.5). Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, who is a Heisman hopeful, is fourth among Power Five quarterbacks with a 91.4 grade.

Ibrahim is the highest-graded running back. Period. His 91.4 offensive grade is almost five points higher than No. 2, Miami's Harry Parrish Jr. (86.4). He's way ahead of the two running backs getting the most Heisman steam, Alabama's Jahmyr Gibbs (80.7) and Texas's Bijan Robinson (80.6).

Spann-Ford's 90.8 grade is higher than Georgia's Brock Bowers (85.5), who is considered by most to be the best tight end in the country.

Smith is tops among Power Five cornerbacks with an 85.8 grade.

More incredible Gophers stats

The Gophers are second in the FBS with 938 rushing yards through three games, only trailing Air Force at 1,188 yards. Minnesota's 16 rushing touchdowns are No. 1 in the nation, one ahead of Big Ten power Michigan.

Minnesota's third-down offense is No. 1 in the country by a wide margin, as the Gophers have converted 31 of 40 third downs (77.5%). The next best team is Kansas at 68.6%, followed by Ohio State at 62.2%.

At 49.7 points per game, the Gophers' have the No. 7 scoring offense in the FBS, trailing only USC (50.7), Kansas (51), North Carolina (51.3), Tennessee (52), James Madison (53.5) and Michigan (55.3).

Minnesota has allowed just 17 points all season, putting them in a tie with Michigan for the third-best scoring defense in the country. Only Iowa and Ole Miss (tied second) and defending national champion Georgia are better.

What's more is that the Gophers are allowing just 170 yards per game, which ranks second nationally. They're also second in the country in total offense at 554.7 yards per game, just over 10 yards shy of No. 1 Ohio State.

How about another? Time of possession: Minnesota is ranked second nationally, having held the ball for 119 minutes compared to just 39 minutes for their opponents.

To recap, Minnesota ranks:

2nd in rushing offense

1st in rushing touchdowns

1st in third-down percentage

7th in scoring offense

2nd in total offense

2nd in total defense

3rd in scoring defense

2nd in time of possession

And somehow, the Gophers are not ranked in the AP Top 25.