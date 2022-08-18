Skip to main content
Gophers' Logan Cooley flashes brilliance, avoids injury on dirty hit at World Junior Championship

Cooley and Team USA were stunned by Czechia in Wednesday's quarterfinal game at the world juniors.
Credit: University of Minnesota

Golden Gopher hockey fans are breathing a sigh of relief after top recruit Logan Cooley was able to stay in the game after taking a knee-to-knee hit while playing for Team USA at the World Junior Championships Wednesday night. 

The hit dumped Cooley in the first period, with Czechia's Stanislav Svozil thrown out of the game for the major penalty. Cooley was down for a moment but was able to skate to the bench and later returned to the ice, after the game saying he was fine. 

The U.S. was stunned, however, falling to 4-2 to Czechia. Cooley, who was drafted third overall by the Arizona Coyotes and will suit up for the Gophers this fall, had one of the U.S. goals. It came on a rebound in front of the net after a wild bounce off the end boards in the first period. 

"I think we forced a little too many shots [on power play]," Cooley said after the loss, via NHL.com. "We needed to move the puck a little more, but credit to them. They had a great PK and they shut it down."

Cooley was dominant throughout the tournament, showcasing his ability to handle the puck in tight spaces and incredible vision to get teammates open shots. 

He also just missed scoring when he tried "The Michigan," a lacrosse-style move where he lifted the puck on his stick blade and attempted a wrap-around shot. He came up just short on the move, though it was dazzling to say the least. 

