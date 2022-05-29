Skip to main content
Minnesota Gophers receive commitment from Detroit-area QB recruit

© Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Drew Viotto, a 6-foot-4 quarterback from Walled Lake Western High School in suburban Detroit, has committed to the Minnesota Golden Gophers. 

According to 247Sports, Viotto is a 3-star recruit and classifies as a pro-style quarterback. His high school coach told Ryan Burns of Gopher Illustrated that Viotto has a "big time arm" and a "tremendous of arm talent."

Viotto, who threw for more than 1,900 yards and 22 touchdowns as a junior, formally announced his commitment in a tweet Friday morning, noting that he's excited to play in college with his current high school teammate, running back Darius Taylor. 

Minnesota's Class of 2023 includes eight hard commits so far. All of them are rated as 3-star recruits, per 247Sports

The 2022 Gophers football roster includes four quarterbacks, including sixth year senior Tanner Morgan, redshirt freshman Athan Kaliakmanis, redshirt junior Cole Kramer and redshirt sophomore Lonenoa Faoa. 

