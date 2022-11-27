Skip to main content
PJ Fleck after Wisconsin win: 'You all wanted me fired last week'

The back-to-back wins over Wisconsin are the first for Minnesota since 1974.
© Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

After Saturday's thrilling 23-16 win over the Badgers in Madison, Minnesota Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck suggested that some people wanted him fired after the previous week's loss to Iowa that knocked the Gophers out of contention in the Big Ten West. 

Asked how important it was to keep the rivalry trophy – the axe – in Minneapolis for a second consecutive year, Fleck said "that's what I was hired to do," adding that he remembers he and his wife, Heather, being told that if they lead Minnesota over Wisconsin "you could stay forever."

"Well we beat Wisconsin twice in a row and you all wanted me fired last week. So you know how that goes," said Fleck. 

Fleck's message of "you all wanted me fired last week" appeared to be directed at the media, but it's unclear which media or reporter, if any, was calling for Fleck to be fired.

The home loss to Iowa was a killer for the Gophers. Had they won they would've had a chance this week to win the Big Ten West, though it would've also required Purdue losing to Indiana so it's a moot point. At 8-4, Minnesota will get a solid bowl game, but it's a big-time fall from when they were 4-0 and considered a contender for the College Football Playoff. 

The back-to-back wins over Wisconsin are the first for Minnesota since 1974. 

