Purdue shocks Gophers, handing them first loss of season

Purdue shocks Gophers, handing them first loss of season

The touted Gophers fall to 4-1.
© Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

The touted Gophers fall to 4-1.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers' unbeaten streak came to an end at Huntington Bank Stadium as they fell to the Purdue Boilermakers 20-10.

The Gophers were dealt a blow with the news that star running back Mo Ibrahim was not able to overcome an ankle injury and take to the field. The home side toiled in the first half, falling behind to an early touchdown from Purdue running back Dylan Downing.

The teams traded field goals, but as the first half came to a close the Gophers had a gilt-edged opportunity to level the scores, only for Michael Brown-Stephens to drop Tanner Morgan's throw to the end-zone, with the ball then deflecting into the hands of safety Cam Allen.

But the Gophers had the perfect response as the second half started, marching down to the red-zone, with Bryce Williams running in the touchdown to level things up 10-10.

After giving up the touchdown in the 1st quarter, the Gophers defense locked things down from there on out, limiting the Purdue offense to just two field goals until near the end of the 4th quarter.

But the Gophers struggled to get things going offensively, and were trailing 13-10 with four minutes to play when they were hit with a dagger.

After going 3-and-out and punting, Purdue running back Devin Mockobee tore off a 68-yard run to bring the Boilermakers within a few yards of the end zone, and scored moments later to put his team 20-10 ahead.

Any hopes of forcing overtime came to an end on the next drive, with Tanner Morgan throwing another pick, condemning the Gophers to their first loss of the season, and sending Purdue 3-2.

