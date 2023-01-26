Skip to main content
Trayce-Jackson Davis's monster night holds off shorthanded Gophers

With Dawson Garcia, Pharrell Payne and Braeden Carrington out, the Gophers didn't have the firepower to match Indiana's star.
Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Trayce-Jackson Davis had a 20-20 game and a go-ahead bucket with 43 seconds to go as the Indiana Hoosiers held off the Minnesota Golden Gophers 61-57 on Wednesday night.

Jackson-Davis was the focal point for the Hoosiers and feasted in the paint as the Gophers were without Dawson Garcia, Pharrell Payne and Braeden Carrington due to injury. The senior scored 25 points with 20 rebounds and blocked shots, but the Gophers were able to stay in the game thanks to several players that stepped up.

Jamison Battle had 20 points and five rebounds on the night and Treyton Thompson had eight points and eight rebounds after getting the start at center. Minnesota's top-heavy effort led them to a 55-54 lead on Battle's 3-pointer with 6:22 to play but the Gophers scored just two points from there, holding a 57-54 lead after a pair of free throws from Taurus Samuels with 3:20 to go.

Jackson-Davis chipped into the lead with a dunk to make it 57-56 with 2:22 to play and Race Thompson was fouled with 43 seconds to go with a chance to give Indiana the lead. 

The Plymouth native knocked down the first free throw and missed the second before Jackson-Davis scooped up his final rebound of the game and put the go-ahead bucket off the glass to end the Gophers' upset bid.

The Gophers fell to 1-8 in the Big Ten and 7-12 overall. They will look to rebound on Saturday morning when they travel to Northwestern.

