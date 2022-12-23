Watch: Jamison Battle's incredibly lucky, unintentional shot

What are the craziest made shots in basketball history? There've been some doozies, perhaps none more remarkable than Blake Hoffarber's shot from his butt at the buzzer in overtime of the 2007 Minnesota high school basketball state championship game.

There are a handful of wild makes when players are racing to save the ball from going out of bounds and they flip it backwards or behind their back and the ball unexpectedly swishes through the net.

Those are crazy, but what happened during the Gophers' win over Chicago State on Thursday might've been a first-of-its-kind make.

Jamison Battle attempted to make a pass in transition and the ball skipped off a defender's arm and went in for a remarkable bucket. The defender was just inside the 3-point line so it only counted for two points.

"I was trying to pass it to Ta'Lon [Cooper] and it just got deflected. When I saw it in the air was like, 'this kind of has a chance.' And it went in so I kind of got lucky," Battle said.

Battle and the Gophers won 58-55 to improve to 6-6 this season. Minnesota is off until playing Alcorn State Dec. 29 in what will be a bit of a tune-up before the Big Ten schedule kicks into full force Jan. 3 at Wisconsin.