Whalen hopes young talent can help Gophers reach tournament

Lindsay Whalen knows what women's basketball can be in Minnesota.

The Minnesota Gophers coach was the catalyst for their run to the Final Four in 2004. She also helped the Minnesota Lynx become a dynasty with four WNBA titles during the 2010s. She even became a Hall of Famer thanks to her impact on the sport.

Through each of those moments, Whalen remembers the excitement that encapsulated her home state and when she heard the news that Target Center would be hosting the 2023 Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament, she couldn't help but express her excitement.

"It's home to me," Whalen told reporters at Big Ten Media Day. "Minnesota has hosted many [great events] in this building [including] WNBA championships, women's Final Fours, Super Bowls, men's Final Fours...we know how to put on a great event."

But Whalen knows the way to make the event even more special is if the Gophers are a major part of it.

Women's basketball has grown in popularity over the past several years and Minnesota is no exception. In last year's NCAA tournament alone, the state was front and center in many pivotal moments including:

Hopkins native Paige Bueckers leading UConn to the Final Four despite a knee injury.

Lakeville's Lauren Jensen sinking one of the biggest shots of last year's tournament to help Creighton upset Iowa.

Rogers's Hannah Sjerven helping South Dakota reach the Sweet 16.

The women's Final Four in Minneapolis drawing back-to-back sellouts for the national semifinals and championship game.

In four seasons at Minnesota, Whalen has led the Gophers to a record of 60-57. Minnesota hasn't made the NCAA tuurnament during her tenure and the Gophers have only made the tournament twice (2015 and 2018) in the past 13 seasons.

With the Gophers looking to replace their top six scorers from a season ago, it will be a steep climb to make the tournament, but there's plenty of optimism thanks to one of the best recruiting classes in program history.

The Gophers landed three ESPN 100 recruits in this year's class including Wayzata guard Mara Braun, Hopkins guard Amaya Battle and Chaska forward Mallory Heyer.

With Roseau guard Katie Borowicz, Watertown-Mayer guard Maggie Czinano and forward Alanna Micheaux as players who have taken a veteran leadership role this offseason, Whalen believes she has an exciting group.

"I think...just that work in getting that recruiting class here and them coming in with that excitement...there's no question that's a group that's very special," Whalen said. "They're very talented on and off the floor, so I'm excited to continue to work with them and see what they can do."

While there is plenty of hype surrounding the incoming freshmen, Whalen also admitted that there could be a learning curve in a Big Ten conference that sent six teams to the NCAA tournament a year ago.

"Every night is like playing in the NCAA tournament because the competition is so good," Whalen said. "Every year half if not more of our teams go to the NCAA tournament, so every night is that."

Despite the competition, Whalen has liked how her team has approached the offseason and how they come to practice looking to get better.

"When you get into this time of year where it’s essentially our training camp [and] we’ve been together since June, I think there are times where you can possibly get some complacency," Whalen said. "They’re just excited. They have a genuine excitement to come in every day to work and whatever the previous day held, they’re ready to come in the following day and ready to go to work.

"The teams that I’ve been on as a player and as a coach, the teams that do that have been the ones that have been really successful. They truly look forward to being there everyday and look forward to getting back to work."

The Big Ten media polls have yet to be released but the Gophers are projected to be toward the bottom of the conference.

While Whalen sees the foundation of a successful team, she also sees a team that can exceed expectations much like the one she played on in 2011, when the Lynx were picked to finish last in the Western Conference and went on to win the WNBA title.

“We went to work every day," Whalen said. "By the all-star break, we were in first place. That was always fine with me as a player. Anything we can do for us as coaches and players to motivate ourselves and we know sitting around here that all of these coaches and players have had great success. We’re going to let it motivate us…that’s for sure.”

If the Gophers' work in practice translates to the court, there's a chance they could be a surprise team in the Big Ten. If that happens, Minnesota could be a busy place when the Big Ten tournament comes next March and an even busier one if they're able to make the NCAA tournament.

"I want every player to experience what I got to experience when I played," Whalen said. "I got to play in the NCAA Tournament every year. That’s always going to be the goal...that’s what drives me and our players to have that experience."