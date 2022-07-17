Delle Donne, Mystics cool off surging Lynx

The Minnesota Lynx came into Sunday winners of seven of their past 10 games, but a tremendous performance by Elena Delle Donne and some ice cold shooting by Minnesota led to a 70-57 loss to the Washington Mystics.

The Lynx couldn't buy a bucket throughout Sunday's game as they shot just over 33% from the floor and 4-for-20 (20%) on 3-point attempts.

While Kayla McBride led Minnesota with 16 points and Aerial Powers chipped in with 11 points, it wasn't enough to keep up with the Mystics, who were powered by Delle Donne.

The veteran center had a big afternoon with 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Mystics to victory and hand the Lynx another critical loss in the WNBA playoff race.

With the Atlanta Dream and Phoenix Mercury tied for the WNBA's eighth and final playoff spot, they will play later Sunday night, leaving the Lynx one game back with nine left to play.

The Lynx will continue their playoff push on Friday night when they host the first of two home games with the Connecticut Sun.