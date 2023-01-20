Is WNBA superstar Breanna Stewart considering the Lynx?

UPDATE: It's now being reported that Breanna Steweart will meet the Lynx and three other teams.

Breanna Stewart is the cream of the WNBA free-agent crop and teams can begin negotiating with players on Saturday. A tweet from Stewart on Friday should raise some serious questions about where she could be headed.

The tweet features four emojis. Without knowing the context behind the tweet everyone is left to guess, but it would seem to be fair to assume each emoji represents a WNBA team. The thunderstorm would be the Seattle Storm, the wolf-looking icon can be interpreted as the Minnesota Lynx and the others could represent the Washington Mystics and New York Liberty.

Stewart was 2018 league MVP and is a two-time WNBA champion (2018 and 2020). Last season, she was an All-Star for the fourth time and averaged 21.8 points and 7.6 rebounds.

Stewart has played for Lynx head coach and president of basketball operations Cheryl Reeve with Team USA, so there's definitely some familiarity there. But Stewart has also been linked to the Liberty this offseason.

Wherever she winds up, that team will immediately be considered a contender.