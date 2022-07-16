Lynx erupt in second half to pull away from Fever

Kayla McBride's 28 points and a tremendous second half led the Minnesota Lynx to an 87-77 victory over the Indiana Fever on Friday night and helped them stay in the hunt for the WNBA's final playoff spot.

McBride led the Lynx offensively, shooting 9-for-17 from the floor and 4-for-7 on 3-point attempts on the night. While Sylvia Fowles pitched in a double-double with 22 points and 12 rebounds, Minnesota couldn't pull away from Indiana until the second half.

The Lynx outscored the Fever 30-19 in the third quarter and built a 15-point lead midway through the fourth. Although Tiffany Mitchell's 18 points off the bench kept the Fever in the game, the Lynx were able to hold off Indiana for their seventh win in the past 10 games.

The win puts the Lynx (10-16) one game behind the Phoenix Mercury (11-15) and Los Angeles Sparks (10-14) for the eighth and final spot in the WNBA Playoffs. Minnesota is also tied with the New York Liberty (9-16) in the standings, who have a game in hand over the Lynx.

Minnesota will look to stay in the race on Sunday when they travel to face the Washington Mystics.