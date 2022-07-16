Skip to main content
Lynx erupt in second half to pull away from Fever

Lynx erupt in second half to pull away from Fever

Sylvia Fowles and Kayla McBride willed the Lynx to victory in Indiana.

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Sylvia Fowles and Kayla McBride willed the Lynx to victory in Indiana.

Kayla McBride's 28 points and a tremendous second half led the Minnesota Lynx to an 87-77 victory over the Indiana Fever on Friday night and helped them stay in the hunt for the WNBA's final playoff spot.

McBride led the Lynx offensively, shooting 9-for-17 from the floor and 4-for-7 on 3-point attempts on the night. While Sylvia Fowles pitched in a double-double with 22 points and 12 rebounds, Minnesota couldn't pull away from Indiana until the second half.

The Lynx outscored the Fever 30-19 in the third quarter and built a 15-point lead midway through the fourth. Although Tiffany Mitchell's 18 points off the bench kept the Fever in the game, the Lynx were able to hold off Indiana for their seventh win in the past 10 games.

The win puts the Lynx (10-16) one game behind the Phoenix Mercury (11-15) and Los Angeles Sparks (10-14) for the eighth and final spot in the WNBA Playoffs. Minnesota is also tied with the New York Liberty (9-16) in the standings, who have a game in hand over the Lynx.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Minnesota will look to stay in the race on Sunday when they travel to face the Washington Mystics.

Related Articles

Sylvia Fowles
MN Lynx

Lynx erupt in second half to pull away from Fever

By Chris Schadjust now
Max Meyer gets call-up to Marlins
MN Gophers

Watch: The moment Minnesotan Max Meyer gets call-up to Marlins

By Tommy Wiita5 hours ago
Dick Bremer
MN Twins

Dick Bremer's call of Luis Robert's grand slam sums it up for Twins fans

By Chris Schad13 hours ago
Ryan Jeffers
MN Twins

Robert's grand slam helps White Sox crush Twins in series opener

By Chris Schad22 hours ago
Sylvia Fowles
MN Twins

Lynx rally comes up short, fall behind in WNBA playoff race

By Chris Schad22 hours ago
Austin Rivers
MN Timberwolves

Report: Timberwolves agree to one-year deal with Austin Rivers

By Chris Schad23 hours ago
Kyle Rudolph
MN Vikings

Report: Kyle Rudolph's return to Vikings 'not off the table'

By Chris SchadJul 14, 2022
OL Preview
MN Vikings

Training camp preview: Who's ready for the Vikings' right guard competition?

By Matthew Coller of Purple InsiderJul 14, 2022