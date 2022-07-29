Skip to main content
Lynx's fast start beats Dream, keeps playoff hopes alive

Lynx's fast start beats Dream, keeps playoff hopes alive

The Lynx hammered Atlanta early to stay in a crowded playoff picture.
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Lynx hammered Atlanta early to stay in a crowded playoff picture.

The Minnesota Lynx kept their playoff hopes alive on Thursday night, using a fast start to earn a 92-85 win over the Atlanta Dream.

Minnesota came out of the gates on fire, jumping out in front thanks to a game-high 25 points from Aerial Powers and a double-double (12 points, 14 rebounds) from Sylvia Fowles, but it was some unfamiliar faces that made the difference.

Moriah Jefferson came alive for Minnesota, shooting 6-for-8 on her way to 14 points and seven assists and Kayla McBride added 11 points to build a 23-point lead in the second quarter.

The Dream made a late run behind 24 points from Tiffany Hayes, but despite cutting the lead down to 89-83 with 22 seconds to play the Lynx were able to hold on for the win.

The victory puts Minnesota two games behind the Phoenix Mercury for the WNBA's eighth and final playoff spot, but the sixth through ninth spots in the playoffs were separated by just a half-game entering Thursday and could get shuffled again by the end of the night. 

The Mercury will play the sixth-seeded Los Angeles Sparks later this evening while the seventh-seeded Dallas Wings host the Washington Mystics.

For now, the Lynx will have to take care of their own business as they'll travel to Los Angeles to face the Sparks on Sunday night.

