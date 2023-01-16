Maya Moore 'forever grateful' as she announces retirement

Maya Moore's incredible basketball career has formally concluded as the future of Hall of Fame player who starred for the Minnesota Lynx announced her retirement on Monday morning.

“It was a dream come true for me to play basketball at the highest level and help build the foundation for women’s basketball. Ever since I was drafted in 2011, the state of Minnesota, Lynx organization and fan base welcomed me with open arms and supported me throughout my entire career," Moore said in a statement. "I will forever be grateful for Glen Taylor, Coach Reeve and the Lynx community for all of the support and am excited to continue this next chapter in my life.”

Moore also appeared on Good Morning America on Monday, where she talked more about her decision to formally retire while also promoting her new book, "Love & Justice."

"I walked away four seasons ago but I wanted to officially retire," Moore said, adding that she's looking forward to focusing on her family and continuing to work on her nonprofit Win With Justice and raising awareness about prosecutorial reform.

Moore was a four-time WNBA champion with the Lynx, earning both regular season and WNBA Finals MVP awards, along with the 2011 Rookie of the Year honor and six All-Star appearances.

Moore last played for the Lynx in 2018. Since then, she worked to help free a Jonathan Irons from a wrongful conviction. The two are now married and raising a family.

“On behalf of the Minnesota Lynx organization, I want to congratulate Maya on an incredible basketball career,” said Lynx head coach coach and president of basketball operations Cheryl Reeve. “We will always cherish her time in a Lynx uniform and we wish her the best as she continues to pursue this next chapter of her life.”