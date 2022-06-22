Sylvia Fowles named starter and co-captain for WNBA All-Star Game

Minnesota Lynx forward Sylvia Fowles was named a starter and co-captain for the WNBA All-Star Game on Wednesday, joining Las Vegas's Aja Wilson and Seattle's Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart.

Fowles will be making her eighth All-Star appearance as she plays her final season. One of the greatest players in league history, Fowles is a four-time WNBA champion, was named the 2017 league MVP and also a four-time Olympic gold medalist.

She also is the league's all-time rebounding leader with 3,835 boards while ranking fourth in blocks (699) and 10th in points scored (6,181).

Fowles will join Bird as an honorary co-captain as she wraps up a legendary career of her own with the Seattle Storm. Wilson and Stewart will join them as leaders of the WNBA fan vote, which is how the league has traditionally selected its All-Star captains.

The rest of the starters ate be headlined by Phoenix center Brittany Griener, who is an honorary starter after being detained in Russia since last February.

Connecticut guard Jonquel Jones, Los Angeles forward Nneka Ogwumike, Chicago forward-center Candace Parker, New York's Sabrina Ionescu and Las Vegas teammates Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young round out the starters for the game, which will take place in Chicago on July 10.